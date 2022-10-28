Cusatis, Mauro 84, husband of Bonnie, of Lancaster. October 24, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Downs, Larry J. 70, husband of Angel L. (Smith) Downs, of Akron. October 23, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Gilbert, Frank H. 69, of Columbia. October 22, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Hammond, Alice Irene 83, of Christiana. October 10, 2022. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
Sands, Helen Mae 91, of Roaring Spring. October 25, 2022. John K. Bolger Funeral Home Inc., 814-832-2611
Weissmann, Ethel 97, formerly of Millersville. October 16, 2022