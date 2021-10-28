Boyer, Helen I. 

83, wife of Charles Boyer,  of Reamstown. October 27, 2021. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122

 

Brubaker, Grace Elaine Stahl 

92. October 20, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Callahan, Timothy L. 

67, husband of Barbara (Whiskeyman) Callahan. October 25, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100   

 

Esh, Amos B. 

89, husband of Leah K. (Stoltzfus) Esh, of Mount Joy. October 25, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

 

Herr, John Robert, Jr.

73, husband of Judy Zimmerman Herr, of Lancaster County. October 25, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661 

Kanagy,  Carrie B.

82, wife of Leo R. Kanagy, formerly of Washington Boro. October 26, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444

Krause, Samuel J.

89, formerly of Columbia. October 23, 2021.  Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779 

 

Lake, Paul C.*

70, husband of Aleta (Megill) Lake of Manheim. October 26, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341 

Peachey, Craig E. 

55, husband of Betsy A. Fazenbaker Peachey, of Elizabethtown. October 3, 2021. Spence Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270

 

Peachey, Curtis E. 

55, husband of Joyce L. Hostetler, of Mount Joy. Spence Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270

Schannauer, Clayton Bard

27, of Sinking Spring. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531

Senft, Charles R. 

77, husband of Reta (Feltenberger) Senft,  of Mount Joy. October 25, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Stoltzfus, Katie

93, of Leola. October 27, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833         

Tyson, Edna Irene (Gruber)

82, of Annville. October 24, 2021. Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-838-9211 

 

