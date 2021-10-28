Boyer, Helen I.
83, wife of Charles Boyer, of Reamstown. October 27, 2021. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Brubaker, Grace Elaine Stahl
92. October 20, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Callahan, Timothy L.
67, husband of Barbara (Whiskeyman) Callahan. October 25, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Esh, Amos B.
89, husband of Leah K. (Stoltzfus) Esh, of Mount Joy. October 25, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Herr, John Robert, Jr.
73, husband of Judy Zimmerman Herr, of Lancaster County. October 25, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Kanagy, Carrie B.
82, wife of Leo R. Kanagy, formerly of Washington Boro. October 26, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Krause, Samuel J.
89, formerly of Columbia. October 23, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779
Lake, Paul C.*
70, husband of Aleta (Megill) Lake of Manheim. October 26, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Peachey, Craig E.
55, husband of Betsy A. Fazenbaker Peachey, of Elizabethtown. October 3, 2021. Spence Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Peachey, Curtis E.
55, husband of Joyce L. Hostetler, of Mount Joy. Spence Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Schannauer, Clayton Bard
27, of Sinking Spring. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Senft, Charles R.
77, husband of Reta (Feltenberger) Senft, of Mount Joy. October 25, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Stoltzfus, Katie
93, of Leola. October 27, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Tyson, Edna Irene (Gruber)
82, of Annville. October 24, 2021. Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-838-9211