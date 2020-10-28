Adams, Lester D. 86, of Manheim. October 25, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Carvell, Anna E. 86, of Lititz. October 24, 2020. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317

Emerick, Robert Eugene 73, of Lancaster. October 23, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Ferguson, Ellis T. II 70, of Lancaster. October 22, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Graber, Margaret Ann 79, wife of William Graber, Jr. October 20, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967

Hoffman, Dawn E. 83, of Manheim. October 24, 2020. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270

Hurst, Arlene S. 96, of Lititz. October 26, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Kelley, Darlene S. 70, wife of John M. Kelley, of Ephrata. October 26, 2020. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181

Lucas, Judy L. 62, of Columbia. October 24, 2020. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776

Melhuish, Scott E. 63, husband of Vicki L. (Gehman) Melhuish, of Ephrata. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181

Miller, Nancy L. 85, of Lancaster. October 26, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Verghese, Thomas 74, husband of Brenda Alger Verghese, of Leola. October 26, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Waite, Donald N. 91, formerly of Cochranville. October 27, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967

Wendel, Mary E. 89, of Lititz. October 25, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

LNP Media Group, Inc.

