Brown, Carol L. 

74, of Paradise. October 24, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967 

Brumbaugh, Gloria A. 

82, wife of Galen H. Brumbaugh, of Lititz. October 24, 2021. Spence Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270

Byers,  Naomi Caroline 

91. October 25, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272

Crill, Richard Lewis

93, husband of Reba (Longenecker) Crill, of Lancaster. October 25, 2021. Simple Funerals, Inc., 717-664-1500

 

Dombach, Richard D.

94, of Lancaster. October 24, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

Dunlap, Nancy A.

61, wife of Bradford S. Dunlap, of Lititz. October 24, 2021. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181

Eberle, Janet Rineer

89, of Manheim.  October 24, 2021.Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341 

Ensinger, Sidney J.

87, formerly of Ephrata. October 25, 2021. Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 717-733-6181

 

Fisher, Linda L. 

73, wife of John E., Fisher Jr.,  of Lancaster. October 22, 2021.  Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

 

Gallagher, Charles James*

62, husband of Geraldine T. Gallagher, of Little Britain. October 23, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530         

Griffith, Melissa L. 

68, wife of Steven J. Griffith, of Gouglersville. October 24, 2021. Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 610-777-7688

 

Hargreaves, Annabelle

85, of Lititz. October 23, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100  

Hoffmaster,  Terry L.  

October 24, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661 

Keener, Mary Dagen 

102, of Fairmount Homes. October 25, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530         

 

Lewis, Barbara E. *

78, of Mount Joy. October 25, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Olena, Lena P.

84, of Lancaster. October 23, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Nadu, Joseph G.

90, formerly of Pequea. October 22, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100 

Rex, Roy Albert, Jr.*

87, husband of Terryll L. Rex, of Kirkwood. October 23, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530         

Riehl, Elizabeth S.

39, of  New Providence. October 26, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Russell, D. Robert

76,  husband of Elizabeth M. Martin Russell, of Lancaster. October 22, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967 

Sandoe, Esther L. (Ludwig)

88, of New Holland. October 24, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444

Tollinger, James Lee 

69, husband of Saralee (Bradley) Tollinger, of Holtwood. October 25, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530   

 

