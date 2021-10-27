Brown, Carol L.
74, of Paradise. October 24, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Brumbaugh, Gloria A.
82, wife of Galen H. Brumbaugh, of Lititz. October 24, 2021. Spence Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Byers, Naomi Caroline
91. October 25, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Crill, Richard Lewis
93, husband of Reba (Longenecker) Crill, of Lancaster. October 25, 2021. Simple Funerals, Inc., 717-664-1500
Dombach, Richard D.
94, of Lancaster. October 24, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Dunlap, Nancy A.
61, wife of Bradford S. Dunlap, of Lititz. October 24, 2021. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
Eberle, Janet Rineer
89, of Manheim. October 24, 2021.Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Ensinger, Sidney J.
87, formerly of Ephrata. October 25, 2021. Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 717-733-6181
Fisher, Linda L.
73, wife of John E., Fisher Jr., of Lancaster. October 22, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Gallagher, Charles James*
62, husband of Geraldine T. Gallagher, of Little Britain. October 23, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Griffith, Melissa L.
68, wife of Steven J. Griffith, of Gouglersville. October 24, 2021. Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 610-777-7688
Hargreaves, Annabelle
85, of Lititz. October 23, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hoffmaster, Terry L.
October 24, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Keener, Mary Dagen
102, of Fairmount Homes. October 25, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Lewis, Barbara E. *
78, of Mount Joy. October 25, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Olena, Lena P.
84, of Lancaster. October 23, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Nadu, Joseph G.
90, formerly of Pequea. October 22, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Rex, Roy Albert, Jr.*
87, husband of Terryll L. Rex, of Kirkwood. October 23, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Riehl, Elizabeth S.
39, of New Providence. October 26, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Russell, D. Robert
76, husband of Elizabeth M. Martin Russell, of Lancaster. October 22, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Sandoe, Esther L. (Ludwig)
88, of New Holland. October 24, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Tollinger, James Lee
69, husband of Saralee (Bradley) Tollinger, of Holtwood. October 25, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530