Anderson, Howard E.*

84, of Peach Bottom.  October 24, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272

 

 

Blasick, Matthew L.*

53, husband of Melissa J., of Lancaster. October 11, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100  

Bunker, Patricia Ann

88, formerly of Leola, wife of Edward H. Bunker. October 24, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

 

Ebersole, Catherine Louise Stauffer

90, formerly of Middletown. October 22, 2021. R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 757-723-3191

Fisher, Ronnie Jay

66, of Lancaster. October 22, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Kepiro, Harriet (Steffy)

84, of Ephrata. October 24, 2021. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551

McKnight, Porter Steven *

Stillborn son of Shannon Leonard and Tyler McKnight. October 21, 2021. Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Mumford, Joan Marie*

78, of Exton. October 22, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Nolt, Mary M.

91, of Lincoln Christian Home. October 24, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444

Nyer, Carol Lynne Klerx

89, formerly of Willow Street. October 22, 2021. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home, Inc., 570-385-3381

Perry, Tamara N.

63, of Elizabethtown. October 21, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

Russell, David J.

85, husband of Virginia Cole Russell,  of Strasburg. October 24, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272

Sandmann Phillip R.

71, husband of Jennifer (Bowers) Sandmann, of Naples, Florida. October 24, 2021.  Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, 239-992-4982

Santiago, Donovan Jai*

24, of Lancaster.  October 22, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100  

Smith,  Donna J.

89, of Columbia. October 23, 2021.  Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633

Stoltzfus, Aaron S., Jr.*

85, formerly of Mount Joy. October 22, 2021.Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-687-7768

Zimmerman, Margaret Nancy (Knoll)

87, of Traditions of Hershey, Palmyra. October 9, 2021. Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory, 717-533-7700

Zoll, Lester W. 

86, husband of Dorothy (Horn) Erb Zoll, of Newmanstown. October 22, 2021. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588

