Anderson, Howard E.*
84, of Peach Bottom. October 24, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Blasick, Matthew L.*
53, husband of Melissa J., of Lancaster. October 11, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Bunker, Patricia Ann
88, formerly of Leola, wife of Edward H. Bunker. October 24, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Ebersole, Catherine Louise Stauffer
90, formerly of Middletown. October 22, 2021. R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 757-723-3191
Fisher, Ronnie Jay
66, of Lancaster. October 22, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Kepiro, Harriet (Steffy)
84, of Ephrata. October 24, 2021. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551
McKnight, Porter Steven *
Stillborn son of Shannon Leonard and Tyler McKnight. October 21, 2021. Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Mumford, Joan Marie*
78, of Exton. October 22, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Nolt, Mary M.
91, of Lincoln Christian Home. October 24, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Nyer, Carol Lynne Klerx
89, formerly of Willow Street. October 22, 2021. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home, Inc., 570-385-3381
Perry, Tamara N.
63, of Elizabethtown. October 21, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Russell, David J.
85, husband of Virginia Cole Russell, of Strasburg. October 24, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Sandmann Phillip R.
71, husband of Jennifer (Bowers) Sandmann, of Naples, Florida. October 24, 2021. Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, 239-992-4982
Santiago, Donovan Jai*
24, of Lancaster. October 22, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Smith, Donna J.
89, of Columbia. October 23, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
Stoltzfus, Aaron S., Jr.*
85, formerly of Mount Joy. October 22, 2021.Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-687-7768
Zimmerman, Margaret Nancy (Knoll)
87, of Traditions of Hershey, Palmyra. October 9, 2021. Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory, 717-533-7700
Zoll, Lester W.
86, husband of Dorothy (Horn) Erb Zoll, of Newmanstown. October 22, 2021. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588