Frankhouser, Lillian M. 103, of Ephrata. October 22, 2020. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Harrison, Phyllis B. 85, of Lancaster. October 22, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Landis, C. Arden 67, husband of Caroline Landis, of Bowmansville. October 22, 2020. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Sheesley, Siegrid M. 78, wife of Donald E. Sheesley, of Manheim. October 24, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Wenger, Mary Ann 49, of Denver. October 24, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472