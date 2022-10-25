Anttonen, Ralph 82, husband of Judy. October 21, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Bowman, Patricia J. (Hayes) 64, of Elizabethtown. October 23, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Eberly, Eugene S. 86, husband of Thelma Horst Eberly, of New Holland. October 22, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Esch, Eunice L. 77, wife of James Esch, of Brethren Village. October 22, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Garber, Harriet Elizabeth 95, of Ephrata. October 17, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Gipe, Robert L. 72, of Wrightsville. October 20, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Hill, Raymond E. 84, husband of Dolores Hill, of Doylestown. October 24, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Kistler, Jenni Lynn 50, of Lancaster. October 21, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
McCall, Barry Douglas Partner of Bill Morgan, of Lancaster. October 22, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Sokso, Kenneth M. 79, of Gap. October 22, 2022. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551
Vaughn, Yvonne A. 91, of Lancaster. October 24, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Weitzel, Pauline C. 94, formerly of Ephrata. October 23, 2022. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181