Arment, Leon R.
75, of Blue Ball. October 22, 2021. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Brosius, Ethel K. Glick DeHaven
Of Ephrata. October 22, 2021. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Fassnacht, Phillip Alan
62, husband of Stephanie Graybill Fassnacht, of Stevens. October 22, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Hagy, Sylvia J.
85, of Lancaster. October 23, 2012. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Haldeman, Susan J.
92, of Manheim. October 23, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Kilby, Ronald L., Sr.
73, husband of Aileen C. Beats Kilby, of Pequea. October 21, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779
Martin, Leonard L.
76, husband of Rosene (Weaver) Martin, of Denver. October 23, 2021. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-455-5122
Miller, Lila Jean
76, of Manheim. October 20, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Ream, Gerald L.
71, husband of Victoria A. (Leid) Ream, of Ephrata. October 21, 2021. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Riehl, B. John
49, of 154 Refton Road, New Providence. October 24, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Sauder, Samuel F.
77, husband of Bertha N. Hurst Sauder, of Lewisburg. October 22, 2021. Dominick T. Adamo Funeral Home, 570-966-2702
Stief, Harvey Leroy
90, husband of Doris J. Helman Stief, of Manheim. October 22, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341