Boswa, Francis J. 95, of Lancaster. October 20, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661 

Breger, Judith M. 69, of Ephrata. October 23, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909 

Corbin, Frank N,. Jr. 84, husband of Brenda L. (Brinser) Corbin, of Lancaster. October 17, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100   

Cressman, Forrest W.* 88, of Lititz. October 17, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100   

Dohner, Victor F. 92, of Elizabethtown. October 20, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

Epps, Jesse Gregory, Jr.

76, husband of Audrey Snader Epps, of Elizabethtown. October 22, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Erb, Walter A.

83, husband of Marilyn Murr Erb, of Lancaster. October 16, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272

 

Fantom, Dale H. 86, of Rapho Twp. March 26, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100   

Geiger, Alan Monk 42, husband of Vanessa (Alleman) Geiger, of Willow Street. October 15, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Glick, George W., Jr. 91, of Lancaster. August 18, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097 

Gruver, Rebecca Hope 45, wife of Matthew Gruver, of Lancaster. October 14, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100   

Herr, Deborah S. 64, wife of Michael L. Herr,  of Lititz. October 16, 2021.  Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100    

Hertzog, Erin D. (James) 81, of Mertztown. October 13, 2021. Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home, 610-683-3526 

Hill, Hanna M. 79, of Lancaster. October 21, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Humphreville, Betty J. (Miller) 92, formerly of New Holland. October 20, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444

Kauffman, John, Jr. 81, of Milton Grove. October 19, 2021. Spence Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270

Kauffman, Violet L. 46, wife of Justin Bullock, of Gap. October 22, 2021. Spence Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270

Krous, William E. 100, husband of Sandra Gee Krous, of Coudersport. September 30, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100   

Landis, Carlene 72, wife of Larry Landis. October 6, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100  

Lattimer, Phyllis Mae (Kleinheinz) 96, formerly of Mount Joy. October 22, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Lawson, Joseph (Joe) Harold Companion of Kathleen King, formerly of Lancaster. September 27, 2021.  

Leensvaart, Charles D. 75, of Lititz. October 15, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100 

Lorenston, Nancy H. 85, wife of Dennis Lorenston, of Lancaster. October 18, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097   

Lyons, Jon Charles 78, of Lancaster. October 12, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Marcus, Martin A., Jr. 95, husband of Jane Huber, of Wilmington, DE. October 20, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097   

Michael, Leon, Jr. 77, husband of Pamela Michael, of Millersville. October 15, 2021.  Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041 

Paglia, Dominic John 94, husband of Anna Mary (Armstrong) Paglia, of Mount Joy. October 20, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Showers, Dawn G. 85, of Ephrata. October 19, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531

Smith, Bernard L. 82, husband of Regina A. DiPietro Smith, of Lancaster. October 16, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Stetler, Richard R. 82, of Lancaster. October 22, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

Thomas, Ellen M. * 78, of Lebanon. October 15, 2021. Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 717-786-3272

Tillman, Patricia A. 78, wife of Carl Tillman, Jr., of Wrightsville. October 20, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Trowbridge, Betty W. Of Agawam, MA. Agawam Funeral Home, 413-786-9483

Wertz, Chester R. 86, husband of Jacklyn D. Worth Wertz, of Willow Street. October 15, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272

Whitesell, Frank C. 103, of Lancaster. October 17, 2021. FHN Lasting Tributes, 410-897-4852

Winegardner, Margaret L. 85, formerly of Reading. October 19, 2021. Henninger Funeral Home, Inc., 610-373-4500

Wolgemuth, Ellen M. 90, of Mount Joy. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371 

Zigment, Anthony J. 96, of United Zion Retirement Community, Lititz. October 15, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Zymnis, Theresa S. 93, of Lancaster. October 20, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

