Aungst, Kenneth W. 81, husband of Marsha K. (Charles) Aungst. October 19, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Baker, S. Claude Husband of Henrietta (Jarrett) Baker, of Lancaster. October 20, 2022. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Brady, Jeannette Mae Henry 93, wife of H. Stewart Brady, of Lancaster. October 18, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Campbell, Cynthia Crosland 87, of Moravian Manor. July 8, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Deemer, Henry E. 86, of Manheim. October 17, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Dietrich, Harold J. 104, of the Mennonite Home. October 21, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Elder, James Russell October 14, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Elliott, Carl R. Sr. 83, of Lancaster. October 17, 2022. Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 717-426-3614
Falcone, Michael W. 67, of Lancaster. October 19, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Felger, William G., Jr. 88, husband of Mary Anne Edwards Felger, of Manheim. October 18, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Funk, Naomi S. 92, of Manor Township. October 16, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Gable, Donald T. 89, husband of Fay E. Shober, of Denver. October 18, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Ginder, Ira Z. 93, husband of Anna Mary Newswanger Ginder, of Denver. October 18, 2022. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Goldy, Gloria Vannucci 89, wife of David J. Goldy, of Lancaster. September 28, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1779
Goshen, Louise A. (Brown) 81, of Marietta. October 16, 2022. Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-426-3614
Hepler, Ruth M. 94, of Lititz. October 13, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Herr, Beulah Henrietta Formerly of Martic Township. September 27, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779
Hodgen, Robert John III 79. October 16, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Jackson, Michael R. 72, of Lancaster, husband of Patti V. Jackson. October 16, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Lester, James E. 79, of Denver. October 15, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Longenecker, Betty Lou 91, wife of J. Donald Longenecker, of East Hempfield Township. October 15, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Lutz, Beverly DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Magee, Patricia N. 60, of Denver. October 16, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
May, William Robert 89, husband of Joyce Ann (Bucher) May. October 18, 2022. Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home, 717-865-5215
Myers, Gregory C. 64, of Millersville. October 15, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Myers, Irene M. 86, wife of Earl M. Myers, of Denver. October 20, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Quino, Kenneth (Kenny) P. 71, of Lancaster. October 18, 2022.
Reed, Donald C. 86, of Lititz. October 11, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Rizo-Patron, Juan Gonzolo 71, of Loxahatchee Groves, FL. October 17, 2022. Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home, 717-566-0451
Rye, Joyce E. 82, of Marietta. October 17, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Schneider, Charles Henry 77. October 14, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Sell, V. Jean 93. October 17, 2022. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Shearer, Mary Schwartz 84, of Lancaster. October 18, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Smithgall, Charles W. 77, husband of Deborah Albright Smithgall, of Lancaster. October 18, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Weaver, Barbara A. (Mann) 83, wife of James A. Weaver, Jr., of East Earl. October 17, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Wise, Esther Mae 75, formerly of Reinholds. October 19, 2022. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Wolgemuth, Joan Byer 89, wife of H. Earl Wolgemuth, of Mount Joy. October 16, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Zimmerman, Gerald A. 72, husband of Karen E. (Johnson) Zimmerman, of Walnutport. October 15, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444