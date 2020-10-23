Englert, Deborah A. 63, wife of Dennis B. Englert, of Lancaster. October 20, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Groff, Elwood Brubaker 82, of Stevens. October 21, 2020. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Hollinger, Edith 105, of Lititz. October 21, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Hunter, Joseph, Jr. 69, of Dillsburg. October 16, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Landis, Grace Arlene 98, of Lititz. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Mowrer, Roy J. 96, husband of Dorothy Alice (Long) Mowrer, of Strasburg. October 16, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Nolt, Elva Jane 49, wife of Aaron Z. Nolt, Jr., of Ephrata. October 19, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Zook, Vernon P. 13, son of Gideon Zook and Mima (Petershiem) Zook, of Lykens Township. Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, 717-692-3298