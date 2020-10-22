Daniels, Matt D. 58, of Mount Joy. October 15, 2020. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221

Fisher, Isaac L. 88, husband of Amanda Lantz Fisher, of East Earl. October 20, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967

Kleckner Jean Marie (nee Byerly) 75, of Lancaster. October 20, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Kolchin, John 89, husband of Barbara, of Elizabethtown. October 18, 2020. Connell Funeral Home Inc., 610-868-8531

Lauscher, Harriet P. 67, of Lititz. October 19, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Lefever, Margaret 94, of Landisville. October 15, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Maloney, Robert C. ,Jr. 66, husband of Lori A. (Marshall) Maloney, of Millsboro, DE. October 17, 2020. Melson Funeral Services, 302-732-9000

Martin, Nora K. 87, wife of Irwin H. Martin, formerly of Schaefferstown. October 20, 2020. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588

Richard, Charles Boyd 86. September 20, 2020. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221

Sabatine, John J. 62, husband of Deborah L. (Millhouse) Sabatine, of Holtwood. October 21, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Scotten, Travis Daniel 26, of Paradise. October 17, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Stoltzfus, Christian P. 92, husband of Mary Mast Stoltzfus, of Goshen, IN. October 20, 2020.

Stoltzfus, Jonathan Infant son of Stevie K. and Sarah G. Stoltzfus, of Leola. October 20, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Sweigart, Rosene Ann 88, of Lititz. April 1, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Ustilla, Edward Frank 87, June 20, 2018. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221

Verdegem, Joseph B. 49, of Lancaster. October 18, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

