Adams, Constant Stone

89, wife of Carl W. Adams, of Blue Ball. October 19, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444

 

Brady,  Alan J.* 

57, of East Petersburg. October 18, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100 

Bruce, Sandra J. 

66, wife of Ian Martin Bruce,  of Gordonville. October 15, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100   

 

Burg, Jack D.

89, of Lancaster. October 19, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

 

Farver-Apgar, Martha Alice

88, of Elizabethtown. June 14, 2020. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

 

Frey, John H. 

65, husband of Nancy, of Annville. October 18, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444

 

Gajari, Irene

85, of Parkesburg. October 19, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967 

 

Gingrich, Mary Elizabeth

93, of Landis Homes. October 19, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

 

Good, Earl W. 

85, husband of Charlotte Mae (Hoyt) (Trick) Good,  of Ephrata. October 18, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Hess, Lydia Mae

84, of Little Britain. October 19, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530         

 

Kline, William N.*

97, of Leola. October 12, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

 

Metzger, Eddie*

32, of Millersville. October 16, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041 

 

Ramos, Carmen A.*

99,  of Lancaster. October 20, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283 

 

Riehl, Marie Keener 

86, wife of Evan Riehl, of Landis Homes. February 3, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

 

Rivera, Daniel*

70, of Lancaster. October 14, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776 

 

Stauffer, Jack R. 

70,  husband of Brenda Woolard Henry, of Gap. October 18, 2021.  Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967 

 

Stiles, Scott A.

57, husband of Tabitha (Stoyer) Brown, of Denver. October 17, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531

 

Stoltzfus, Jay Marvin 

Infant son of Lester S. & Mary Ellen Riehl Stoltzfus, of Narvon. October 19, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967  

 

Taylor, William L. 

Husband of Amelia Miller Taylor, of York. October 19, 2021.  Geiple-Predicce Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-235-6822

 

