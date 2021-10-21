Adams, Constant Stone
89, wife of Carl W. Adams, of Blue Ball. October 19, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Brady, Alan J.*
57, of East Petersburg. October 18, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Bruce, Sandra J.
66, wife of Ian Martin Bruce, of Gordonville. October 15, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Burg, Jack D.
89, of Lancaster. October 19, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Farver-Apgar, Martha Alice
88, of Elizabethtown. June 14, 2020. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Frey, John H.
65, husband of Nancy, of Annville. October 18, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Gajari, Irene
85, of Parkesburg. October 19, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Gingrich, Mary Elizabeth
93, of Landis Homes. October 19, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Good, Earl W.
85, husband of Charlotte Mae (Hoyt) (Trick) Good, of Ephrata. October 18, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Hess, Lydia Mae
84, of Little Britain. October 19, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Kline, William N.*
97, of Leola. October 12, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Metzger, Eddie*
32, of Millersville. October 16, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Ramos, Carmen A.*
99, of Lancaster. October 20, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Riehl, Marie Keener
86, wife of Evan Riehl, of Landis Homes. February 3, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Rivera, Daniel*
70, of Lancaster. October 14, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Stauffer, Jack R.
70, husband of Brenda Woolard Henry, of Gap. October 18, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Stiles, Scott A.
57, husband of Tabitha (Stoyer) Brown, of Denver. October 17, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Stoltzfus, Jay Marvin
Infant son of Lester S. & Mary Ellen Riehl Stoltzfus, of Narvon. October 19, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Taylor, William L.
Husband of Amelia Miller Taylor, of York. October 19, 2021. Geiple-Predicce Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-235-6822