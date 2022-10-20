Anderson, James Thomas 84, husband of Zenaida (Juen) Anderson, of Millersville. October 16, 2022. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Coffman, Jana M. 62, wife of Franklin E. Coffman, of Elizabethtown. October 16, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Dixon, Martha 90, of Elizabethtown. October 17, 2022. Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 717-367-1380
Enck, Jeffrey J. 72, husband of Anna Mae Donough Enck, of Manheim. October 18, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Knippenberg, Elizabeth Ellen (Eshleman) 87. October 8, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Lantz, Emma S. 94, of Ronks. October 18, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Martin, Mary Ann 79, of Cochranville. October 11, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Montgomery, Theodore C., Jr. 72, of Lancaster. October 12, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Mowrer, Linda Lee 73, wife of Robert F. Mowrer, of Mount Joy. October 15, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Shirk, Walter B. Husband of Irene (Sensenig) Shirk, of Ephrata. October 17, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Smithgall, Charles W. 77, husband of Deborah Albright Smithgall, of Lancaster. October 18, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Spencer, Susan Marie Wife of L.V. Spencer, of Lititz. October 13, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100