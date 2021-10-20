Deaths Reported
Ament, Connie M. 62, wife of Glenn Ament, of Conestoga. October 10, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Cimmino, Theresa V.* 91, of Lancaster. October 17, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Coleman, Rachel J. Steudler 82, of Lancaster. October 17, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Covert, Helen R.* 87, of Chester Springs. October 14, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Eichler, Franklin R. 88, husband of Love Loy Zimmerman Eichler, of Mount Joy. September 27, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Erb, Donald W. Husband of Elaine (Sensenich) Warner Erb, of Lancaster. October 13, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Ernst, Dawn L.* 80, of Reading. October 15, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Esh, Barbara S. 37, wife of John M. Esh, of Farmville, VA. October 17, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Esh, John M. 39, of Farmville, VA. October 18, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Fasig, Carol L. 74, formerly of Columbia. October 16, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
Gingrich, Donald E. 84, companion of Marla Hart, of Elkhart. October 17, 2021. Elkhart Cremation Services, 574-389-8828
Gitonga, Selina* 48, wife of Patrick Mureria, of Lancaster. October 12, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Holliday, Kathy M. 71, wife of Steven J. Holliday, of Lancaster. October 12, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Kline, Michael* 97 , of Leola. October 12, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Lisiecki, Chi Yol 63, wife of Gil A. Lisiecki, of Ephrata. October 16, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Mahaffey, Janice 92, of Lancaster. October 18, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
McCann, William J. Jr. 84, husband of Eleanor (Arnold) McCann, of Lancaster. October 15, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Montes, Miguel A. 63, husband of Rosemary (Rivera) Montes, of Millersville. October 17, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Ortiz, Francisco Geraldo, Jr. 23, of Lancaster. October 13, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Payne, Paul A. 84, of Oxford. October 19, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Quinn, William M. 93, husband of Victoria (Navari) Quinn, of Lancaster. October 16, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Retallack, Helen B. 92, of Strasburg. October 16, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Rowe, Michael Andrew 57, of York. October 14, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Schalow, Stephan M. 64, husband of Akiko, of Lancaster. October 14, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Sener, Ethel Bernice (Schwartz) formerly of Lancaster. 2008
Sener, James Nevin Husband of Ethel Bernice (Schwartz) Sener, formerly of Lancaster. 1998
Stoltzfus, Barbara M. 87, of Gordonville. October 19, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Watts, Harold T. 80, husband of Mary Louise Brosey, of Manheim. October 19, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Welkowitz, Arthur 85, husband of Richelle Kitt Welkowitz, of Lancaster. October 7, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Weller, Helen H. Wife of Ronald M. Weller, of Homestead Village, Lancaster. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Wiest,Ralph S. 92, husband of Fay E. (Garner) Wiest, of Ephrata. October 17, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Wise, Evelyn M.* 82, of Lancaster. October 13, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Wooldridge, Phyllis Lee 69, formerly of Little Britain. October 17, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Worry, Bernadette Maria* 63, of Lancaster. October 14, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Yingst, Ruth Moore 95, of Lancaster. October 15, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Zigment, Anthony J. 96, of United Zion Retirement Community, Lititz. October 15, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100