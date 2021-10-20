Deaths Reported

Ament, Connie M. 62, wife of Glenn Ament, of Conestoga. October 10, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

Cimmino, Theresa V.* 91, of Lancaster. October 17, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100   

Coleman, Rachel J. Steudler 82, of Lancaster. October 17, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513 

Covert, Helen R.* 87, of Chester Springs. October 14, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Eichler, Franklin R. 88, husband of Love Loy Zimmerman Eichler, of Mount Joy. September 27, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Erb, Donald W. Husband of Elaine (Sensenich) Warner Erb, of Lancaster. October 13, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Ernst, Dawn L.* 80, of Reading. October 15, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Esh, Barbara S. 37, wife of John M. Esh, of Farmville, VA. October 17, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967 

Esh, John M. 39, of Farmville, VA. October 18, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967 

Fasig, Carol L. 74, formerly of Columbia. October 16, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633

Gingrich, Donald E. 84, companion of Marla Hart, of Elkhart. October 17, 2021. Elkhart Cremation Services, 574-389-8828

Gitonga, Selina* 48, wife of Patrick Mureria, of Lancaster. October 12, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100   

Holliday, Kathy M. 71, wife of Steven J. Holliday, of Lancaster. October 12, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644   

 Kline, Michael* 97 , of Leola. October 12, 2021.  Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Lisiecki, Chi Yol 63, wife of Gil A. Lisiecki, of Ephrata. October 16, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Mahaffey, Janice 92, of Lancaster. October 18, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

McCann, William J. Jr. 84, husband of Eleanor (Arnold) McCann, of Lancaster. October 15, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100   

Montes, Miguel A. 63, husband of Rosemary (Rivera) Montes, of Millersville. October 17, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Ortiz, Francisco Geraldo, Jr. 23, of Lancaster. October 13, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661 

Payne, Paul A. 84, of Oxford. October 19, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530         

Quinn, William M. 93, husband of Victoria (Navari) Quinn, of Lancaster. October 16, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100   

Retallack, Helen B. 92, of Strasburg. October 16, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644  

Rowe, Michael Andrew 57, of York. October 14, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100   

Schalow, Stephan M. 64, husband of Akiko, of Lancaster. October 14, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100   

Sener, Ethel Bernice (Schwartz) formerly of Lancaster. 2008

Sener, James Nevin Husband of Ethel Bernice (Schwartz) Sener, formerly of Lancaster. 1998

Stoltzfus, Barbara M. 87, of Gordonville. October 19, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Watts, Harold T. 80, husband of Mary Louise Brosey, of Manheim. October 19, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441 

Welkowitz, Arthur 85, husband of Richelle Kitt Welkowitz, of Lancaster. October 7, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Weller, Helen H. Wife of Ronald M. Weller, of Homestead Village, Lancaster. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097   

Wiest,Ralph S. 92, husband of Fay E. (Garner) Wiest, of Ephrata. October 17, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Wise, Evelyn M.* 82, of Lancaster. October 13, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Wooldridge, Phyllis Lee 69, formerly of Little Britain. October 17, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530         

 

Worry, Bernadette Maria* 63, of Lancaster. October 14, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Yingst, Ruth Moore 95, of Lancaster. October 15, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097   

Zigment, Anthony J. 96, of United Zion Retirement Community, Lititz. October 15, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

 

