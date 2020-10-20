Caswell, Ruth N. 84, of Columbia. October 17, 2020. John W. Keffer Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 717-854-9211
Heagy, Jeanette G. 82, of Mount Joy. October 18, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Hoshour, William, Jr. 76, husband of Norma (Lorah), of Denver. October 16, 2020. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Hundley, Elsie M. 91, of Quarryville. October 18, 2020. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Landis, Kathryn Mae Eby 92, of Lexington, SC. October 17, 2020. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, 803-359-6118
Martin, Mahlon S. 78, of Manheim. October 18, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
McEllhenney, Peggy 79, wife of Colburn Clair McEllhenney, of Ephrata. October 16, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Mowrer, Roy J. 95, of Stevens. October 17, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Sweigart, Beth A. 57, wife of Jim Sweigart, of Reinholds. October 17, 2020. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Vargo, Catherine L. Of Mennonite Home. October 14, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Wenger, Melvin M. 76, husband of Betty J. (Gehman) Wenger, of East Earl. October 18, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444