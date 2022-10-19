Alonso-Crespo, Victor M. 82, husband of Lydia Aguirre Alonso, of Columbia. October 18, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Barry, Mary D. 95, of Willow Valley North. October 10, 2022. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Beiler, Daniel R. 44, husband of Sarah Z. Lapp Beiler, of 8441 Old Route 22, Bethel. October 14, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Bisking, Rodney Kenneth 73, of Lancaster County. October 15, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Blymier, James 66, formerly of Columbia. October 6, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Bomberger, Martha Jane Hess 97, of Landis Homes, Lititz. October 12, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Bowman, Richard S. 81, husband of Bonnie, of Lancaster. October 15, 2022. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Deemer, Henry E. 86, of Manheim. October 17, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Emmert, Patricia N. 78, of Oak Leaf Manor North. October 17, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Funk, Naomi S. 92, of Manor Township. October 16, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Greider, Kenneth Herr 87, of Conestoga. September 11, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285- 4513
Heiser, Ralph R. 71, of Lititz. October 17, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Kelec, Dennis W. 82, husband of Jane (Herchelroath ) Kelec, of Columbia. October 15, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Lester, James E. 79, of Denver. October 15, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Longenecker, Betty Lou 91, wife of J. Donald Longenecker, of East Hempfield Township. October 15, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Magnin, Howard S. 60, of Mount Joy. October 16, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
McCann, Robert E. 90, of Seven Valleys. October 11, 2022. Olewiler and Heffner Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 717-767-1551
Michael, Jerry L. Sr. 88, of Lancaster. October 13, 2022. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Minnich, Cynthia 86, of Lancaster. September 19, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Moore, Hannah Melvin 94, of Cary, NC. September 25, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Spencer, Susan Marie Wife of L.V. Spencer, of Lititz. October 13, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Thomas, Miriam June 100. October 14, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Ware, Donald K. 78, husband of Ruth Ann (Lutz) Ware, of New Holland. October 6, 2022. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Youmans, Audrey 93, of Wrightsville. October 14, 2022. Etzweiler Funeral Home, Inc., 717-252-1313