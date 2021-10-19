Chnapko-Wood, Elizabeth

77, wife of Lester W. Wood,  of Oceanside, CA. September 14, 2020. 

Cook, Rosaline A.  

81, of Gap. October 16, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967

 

Fasig,  Carol L.

74, of York. October 16, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633 

Greenawalt, Betty M.*

98, of Maytown. October 16, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633 

Herr, Earl M.

Husband of Gladys V. Shaub, of Manor Township. October 18, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779 

 

Kendig, Linda C. *

72, of Mount Joy. October 15, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Kittler, Susan L. 

72, of Reinholds. October 17, 2021. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181

 

Nelson, Ronald A.

86, husband of Janet (Fry) Nelson, of Quarryville. October 17, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530        

Nissley, Faith G. (Eshleman)  

Wife of John L. Nissley. October 15, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100    

 

Pineiro, Efrain *

83, of Lancaster. October 16, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Weaver, Lizzie Mae

89, of 299 Sawmill Road, Chapman Township. October 18, 2021. Dominick T. Adamo Funeral Home, 570-966-2702

 

Wertz, Chester R. 

86, husband of Jacklyn D. Worth Wertz, of Willow Street. October 15, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272

Zimmerman, David M.

91, of New Holland. October 18, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

 

