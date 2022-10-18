Bean, Nancy A. 86, of Luther Acres, Lititz. October 14, 2022. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Dietz, Mary Lou 81, of Lancaster. October 15, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Effinger, Dorothy A. 86, of Stevens. October 15, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Good, Loretta J. 75, of Ephrata. October 15, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Kauffman, Gary H. 71, husband of Maryann Rovka Kauffman, of East Fallowfield. October 14, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
King, Benuel B. 77, formerly of Ronks. October 15, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Martin, Edna Mae 78, wife of James I. Martin, of Ronks. October 15, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Moore, John David 52, formerly of Elizabethtown. October 11, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Pringle, Jacqueline E. 81, of Christiana. October 17, 2022. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551
Rumberger, Mary Ann Darrenkamp Bridge 90, of Lancaster. October 15, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Seitz, Jacqueline L. 83, of Millersville. October 14, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Triman, Harvey Dennis 73, of Ellicott City, Maryland. October 15, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300