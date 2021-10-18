Brown, Pamela Ann *
72. October 14, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Buckwalter, Brian
58, husband of Allison (Todd) Buckwalter, of Lancaster. October 12, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hanna, Robert Gary
91, husband of Charlotte Hanna, of Lititz. September 24, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Kneisley, Georgia Grace
Daughter of Aubrey J. Sheets and Cody H. Kneisley, of Quarryville. October 15, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Leschke, Michael J.
52, fiancé of Lisa Runkle. October 13, 2021. John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 717-854-9211
McVey, Harold M.
76, of New Providence. October 15, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Musser, Robert H.
67, husband of Debora A. Redcay Musser, of Morgantown. October 15, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Topper, Richard A.
78, of Narvon. October 15, 2021. Beck Funeral Home, 717-354-2227