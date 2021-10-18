Brown, Pamela Ann *

72. October 14, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

 

Buckwalter, Brian

58, husband of Allison (Todd) Buckwalter, of Lancaster. October 12, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

 

Hanna, Robert Gary

91, husband of Charlotte Hanna, of Lititz. September 24, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464

Kneisley, Georgia Grace

Daughter of Aubrey J. Sheets and Cody H. Kneisley, of Quarryville.  October 15, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530        

 

Leschke, Michael J.

52, fiancé of Lisa Runkle. October 13, 2021. John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 717-854-9211

McVey, Harold M.

76, of New Providence. October 15, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530         

Musser, Robert H.

67, husband of Debora A. Redcay Musser, of Morgantown. October 15, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444

 

Topper, Richard A.

78, of Narvon. October 15, 2021. Beck Funeral Home, 717-354-2227

