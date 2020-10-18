Brinson, Robert 70, formerly of Lancaster. October 14, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Cherry, William T. 92, husband of Christine Virginia Cherry, of Lancaster. October 8, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Corby, Charles Benjamin Of Mount Joy. October 9, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Douglas, Darrell R. October 2, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Duncan, Helen Smith Of Lancaster. October 7, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Fisher, Matthew M. Infant son of Alvin and Lydia Miller Fisher, 6026 Meadville Rd., Narvon. October 12, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-371-7173
Frey, Lloyd S. 95, husband of Audrey Ackerman Frey, of Woodcrest Villa, Lancaster. October 14, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Goodwin, Dale E. 68, of Lancaster. October 15, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hackman, Richard F. 80, husband of Bonadine M. Hackman, of Warwick Township. September 23, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Johnson, Betty October 12, 2020. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 717-845-3027
Kuhn, Gary 62, of Lancaster. October 10, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Kuhn. Kathleen L. (Atkinson) 71, wife of E. Thomas Kuhn, Jr., of Elizabethtown. October 15, 2020. Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 717-533-7700
Loubier, Gloria M. 95, of Lititz. October 12, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Pouliot, John E. 84, husband of J. Kaye (Hall) Pouliot, of Lancaster. October 12, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Puchaty, Joan Hoffman (Risser) 88, formerly of Elizabethtown. August 14, 2020. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Quay, Barbara 69, of Ephrata. September 8, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Reeves, Dorothea M. Garner 93. October 14, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home Inc., 717-684-2370
Rettew, Eloise K. Of Mount Joy. October 9, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Richard, Charles Boyd 86. September 20, 2020. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
Rote, Nancy M. 86, of Lancaster. October 15, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Shepley, June E. (Lear) 95, of Lititz. October 14, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Shober, Judith A. (Meiskey) 84, formerly of Lititz. October 5, 2020. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Showalter, Michael A. 69, of Mount Joy. October 13, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Swayne, Roberta J. 66, of Lancaster. October 14, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Truett, Melissa L. (Martin) 44, wife of Dewayne Truett, of Marietta. October 12, 2020. Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-426-3614
Ustilla, Edward Frank 87, June 20, 2018. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
Van Pelt, William James 97, husband of Sally Henry Van Pelt, of Lancaster. September 28, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Veitch, Boyer Lewis 89, husband of Mary (Gin) Veitch, of Lancaster. September 5, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Vest, Robert W., Sr. 71, of Lancaster. October 9, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Walter, Alice J. (Herr) Young 96, of Brethren Village, Lititz. April 4, 2020. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Williams, Thomas P. 72, of Lancaster. October 13, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home &Crematory, 717-393-9661