Baum, Darlene E.
64, wife of Gary M. Baum, of Leola. October 16, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Black, Derek Ryan
Companion of Lorna Brod, of Mount Wolf. September 29, 2021.
Boyd, Deneen L.
55, of West Hempfield Township, companion of David P. Weyrick. October 12, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Cesaro, Julius
93, of Mount Joy. October 11, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 717-684-2370
DeFrees, Robert A.
92, of Reinholds. October 12, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
DiCola, David M.
67, of Lancaster. October 10, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Doane, Marian Elizabeth (Edwards)
92. September 2, 2021 DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Earhart, Christopher A.
Of Denver. October 14, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Erb, Donald W.
Husband of Elaine (Sensenich) Warner Erb, of Lancaster. October 13, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Forrest, John G., Jr.
October 2021. Nelsen Funeral Home & Crematory, Williamsburg, 757-565-1141
Garrett, Carol M.
68, wife of William L. Garrett, of Millersville. October 11, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Gilgore, Alberta M.
92, of Narvon. October 15, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Greatti, Theresa A.
88, wife of Richard V. Greatti, of Lancaster. October 12, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Gibble, Robert Steven
Formerly of Bainbridge. September 29, 2021. Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-426-3614
Gochnauer, Ethel
83, of Columbia. October 11, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Hartranft, Kathryn Y.
92, of Bernville. October 15, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Hartranft, Leroy
94, husband of Kathryn (Knauer) Hartranft, of Bernville. October 14, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Johnson, Claire M.
88, of Maytown. October 13, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Jones, Ollie Calloway
79. October 11, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Kratz, Keith R.
73, husband of Jean, formerly of Lancaster. September 26, 2021.
Kurtz, Paul H.
Formerly of Rothsville. October 4, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Lansinger, Lena R.
93, of New Holland. October 11, 2021. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
Lapp, Wayne E.
64, husband of Jennifer Hardy Lapp, of Strasburg. October 14, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Lewicki, Julia N.*
101, of Lititz. October 8, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Lyons, Jon Charles
78, of Lancaster. October 12, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Michaelis, Walter John
Husband of Julia (Milo) Michaelis, formerly of Lancaster County. August 3, 2021.
Read, Thomas O.*
55, of Maytown. October 12, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Salapeh, Gabriel Whyee
October 11, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Schaeffer, Esther S. (Eberly)
86, of Myerstown. October 15, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Schreiber, James Robert
64, husband of Yvette (Colon) Schreiber, of Mount Joy. October 10, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Squires, Frances
Of Bainbridge. October 11, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Steinbaecher, William R.
78, husband of Margie Steinbaecher. October 6, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Styer, Luther M.
81, husband of Lynne L. (Mathers) Styer, of Lititz. October 13, 2021. Spacht Snyder Funeral Home &, Crematory, 717-626-2317
Sullivan, Kathleen T.
April 4, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Tate, Clement Robert
75, husband of Patricia A. (Shetter) Tate, of Elizabethtown. October 12, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Townsley, Betty Jane
97, of Lancaster. October 10, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
Tucker, Scott A.
59, husband of Gladys Tucker, of lancaster. October 9, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Vollmar, Kay Dill
81, wife of William Richard Vollmar, of Willow Valley. October 11, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Williams, Rodney D.*
55, of Lancaster. October 2, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Witwer, Jay Clair
67, husband of Jane M. (Johnson) Witwer, of Millersville. October 12, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Zook, S. Richard
Husband of Harriet Kratzer Zook, of Lititz. October 11, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644