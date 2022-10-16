Allison, Brian Lee 51, husband of Deborah McCoury Allison, of Willow Street. October 11, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Barry, Mary D. 95, of Willow Valley North. October 10, 2022. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Beaston, Mildred Marie 95, of Kinderhook. October 8, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Bomberger, Martha Jane Hess 97, of Landis Homes, Lititz. October 12, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Brubaker, Donald 87, husband of Mary Anne (Rottmund) Brubaker, of Lancaster. October 12, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Burkholder, Audrey L. 90, wife of Bob E. Burkholder, of United Zion Retirement Community. October 12, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Chambers, Jay W. III 70, husband of Kathy (Zimmerman) Chambers, of Rheems. October 11, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Engle, Hugh D. October 10, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Frazier, Patricia Ann (Henehan) 74, wife of Michael H. Frazier, of Lancaster. October 4, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Frey, Peggy (Grimm) 79, wife of Gerald Frey, of Lancaster. October 10, 2022. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Gehman, Russell L. 93, of Garden Spot Village, New Holland. October 9, 2022.
Greenly, John R. 64, of Manheim. October 12, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Greider, Kenneth Herr 87, of Conestoga. September 11, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285- 4513
Grimm, John R. 92, husband of Gwendolyn (Wallwork) Grimm, of Lancaster. October 13, 2022. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Hank, Mary Ellen 86, wife of Charles R. Hank, of Mountville. October 10, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Helm, J. Daniel 73, husband of Elizabeth Ann (Kreiss) Helm, of Elizabethtown. October 13, 2022. Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 717-367-1380
Herr, Eric Joseph Of Wilmington, DE. January 4, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hess, Irene B. 98, of Leola. October 14, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Heuyard, Barton E. 97, of Lancaster. October 13, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Leibhart, Rodney R. 82, of St. Peter's Apartments, Columbia. October 10, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
Louden, Adam H., Jr. 76, of Lancaster. October 8, 2022. Henney, Bradwell & Nirella Funeral Home, 412-613-8251
Lovett, Donald W. 90, husband of Ann (Rittenhouse) Lovett, of Lancaster. October 9, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Moyer, Betty Ann (Hess) 74, wife of Samuel S. Moyer, Jr., of Lancaster. October 11, 2022. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Myers, Jeffrey Paul 65, husband of Barbara Rodman-Myers, of Brownstown. September 2, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Poole, Sharon Ann 79, of Columbia. October 12, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Raasch, Sandra (Sandy) K. (Goodwin) 81, wife of Gary Raasch, formerly of Lancaster. October 9, 2022.
Ream, Lori Diane 61, of Denver. October 11, 2022. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
Riccio, Michael Joseph 61, husband of Anita Deller Riccio, of Glenmoore. October 7, 2022. James J. Terry Funeral Homes, 610-269-6567
Sinner, Evelyn L. 92, formerly of Elizabethtown. September 24, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Smith, Shirley M. 86 of Ronks. October 12, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Smoker, Thomas W. 75, husband of Helen E. (Warfel) Smoker, of York. October 12, 2022. Heffner Funeral Chapel, Inc., 717-767-1551
Sturgis, Carole A. 74, of Willow Street. October 9, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285- 4513
Swartz, Genevieve T. 68, of Lancaster. October 12, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Swisher, Beryl Simons 90, of Lancaster. October 9, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Trees, Sylvia M. (Slusser) Wife to John E. Trees, of Lititz. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Turek, Paul William 60, husband of Pamela Work Turek, formerly of Drumore. October 2, 2022
Wicke, Joan Stromenger 91, of Lancaster. October 7, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Witman, Linda L. 76, of Elizabethtown, wife of Robert L. Witman, Sr., October 13, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543