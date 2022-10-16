Allison, Brian Lee 51, husband of Deborah McCoury Allison, of Willow Street. October 11, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Barry, Mary D. 95, of Willow Valley North. October 10, 2022. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600

Beaston, Mildred Marie 95, of Kinderhook. October 8, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Bomberger, Martha Jane Hess 97, of Landis Homes, Lititz. October 12, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464

Brubaker, Donald 87, husband of Mary Anne (Rottmund) Brubaker, of Lancaster. October 12, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Burkholder, Audrey L. 90, wife of Bob E. Burkholder, of United Zion Retirement Community. October 12, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531

Chambers, Jay W. III 70, husband of Kathy (Zimmerman) Chambers, of Rheems. October 11, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Engle, Hugh D. October 10, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Frazier, Patricia Ann (Henehan) 74, wife of Michael H. Frazier, of Lancaster. October 4, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Frey, Peggy (Grimm) 79, wife of Gerald Frey, of Lancaster. October 10, 2022. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600

Gehman, Russell L. 93, of Garden Spot Village, New Holland. October 9, 2022.

Greenly, John R. 64, of Manheim. October 12, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Greider, Kenneth Herr 87, of Conestoga. September 11, 2022. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285- 4513

Grimm, John R. 92, husband of Gwendolyn (Wallwork) Grimm, of Lancaster. October 13, 2022. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600

Hank, Mary Ellen 86, wife of Charles R. Hank, of Mountville. October 10, 2022. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

Helm, J. Daniel 73, husband of Elizabeth Ann (Kreiss) Helm, of Elizabethtown. October 13, 2022. Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 717-367-1380

Herr, Eric Joseph Of Wilmington, DE. January 4, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Hess, Irene B. 98, of Leola. October 14, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Heuyard, Barton E. 97, of Lancaster. October 13, 2022. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

Leibhart, Rodney R. 82, of St. Peter's Apartments, Columbia. October 10, 2022. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633

Louden, Adam H., Jr. 76, of Lancaster. October 8, 2022. Henney, Bradwell & Nirella Funeral Home, 412-613-8251

Lovett, Donald W. 90, husband of Ann (Rittenhouse) Lovett, of Lancaster. October 9, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Moyer, Betty Ann (Hess) 74, wife of Samuel S. Moyer, Jr., of Lancaster. October 11, 2022. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600

Myers, Jeffrey Paul 65, husband of Barbara Rodman-Myers, of Brownstown. September 2, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Poole, Sharon Ann 79, of Columbia. October 12, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Raasch, Sandra (Sandy) K. (Goodwin) 81, wife of Gary Raasch, formerly of Lancaster. October 9, 2022.

Ream, Lori Diane 61, of Denver. October 11, 2022. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181

Riccio, Michael Joseph 61, husband of Anita Deller Riccio, of Glenmoore. October 7, 2022. James J. Terry Funeral Homes, 610-269-6567

Sinner, Evelyn L. 92, formerly of Elizabethtown. September 24, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Smith, Shirley M. 86 of Ronks. October 12, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967

Smoker, Thomas W. 75, husband of Helen E. (Warfel) Smoker, of York. October 12, 2022. Heffner Funeral Chapel, Inc., 717-767-1551

Sturgis, Carole A. 74, of Willow Street. October 9, 2022. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285- 4513

Swartz, Genevieve T. 68, of Lancaster. October 12, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Swisher, Beryl Simons 90, of Lancaster. October 9, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Trees, Sylvia M. (Slusser) Wife to John E. Trees, of Lititz. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Turek, Paul William 60, husband of Pamela Work Turek, formerly of Drumore. October 2, 2022

Wicke, Joan Stromenger 91, of Lancaster. October 7, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Witman, Linda L. 76, of Elizabethtown, wife of Robert L. Witman, Sr., October 13, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

