DeFrees, Robert A.

92, of Reinholds. October 12, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531

 

Gambino, Giuseppe

46, husband of Nicole (Marino) Gambino, of Manheim. October 12, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

 

Lane, Franklin L. 

83, husband of Vivian (Davis) Lane, of Lititz. October 10, 2021. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, 570-875-1680

 Lechner, David K. 

88, husband of Carmella A. Sterrantino Lechner,  of Willow Street. October 13, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272

 

Longenecker, Geraldine Ford 

79. October 5, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531

McMinn, Doris Mae 

75, of West Lampeter Township. August 14, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644   

 

Royall, Bruce A.*

66, of Lancaster. October 11, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Summers, Patricia A. 

68,wife of Richard A. Summers, of Christiana. October 14, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967 

Zimmerman, Marlene E.

45, of Lebanon. October 12, 2021. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588

 

