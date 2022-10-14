Brubaker, William 89, husband of Catherine, of Lancaster. October 10, 2022. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
Chez, Carlos J. 82, husband of Olivia Vasquez Chez, of Lancaster. October 12, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Combs, Peter D. 66, husband of Elinor Brown Combs, of Paradise. October 12, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Donley, Mary Ellen 98, of Lancaster. October 11, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Fasig, Shane M. 33, of Hallam. October 11, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Fisher, Jonathan S. 83, of Kirkwood. October 13, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Gestewitz, Barbara E. (Burns) 78, of Elizabethtown. October 12, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
McGarvey, June I. 84, formerly of New Holland. October 11, 2022. Beck Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-2227
Moyer, Ronald L. 74, of Ephrata. October 7, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Tomlinson, Edith (Lee) 89, wife to John F. Tomlinson, of Lititz. October 7, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Walter, Mary 86, of Lancaster. October 12, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Warren, John J. 50, of Ephrata. October 12, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Welsh, Charles E., Sr. 79, husband of Barbara Ann Hillard Welsh, of East Earl. October 12, 2022. Beck Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-2227