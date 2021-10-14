Fansler, Pauline Floye 

88, of Manheim. October 11, 2021.  Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

 

Fryberger,  Margaret D.*

88, wife of of Dale K. Fryberger, of Lancaster. October 12, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Kratz, Keith R.

73, husband of Jean, formerly of Lancaster. September 26, 2021.

Longenecker, Nathan C. 

19. October 8, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

 

Lynch, Michael M. 

72, husband of Carolyn J. (Neal), of Mount Joy. October 11, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

 

Matarazzo, Franklin 

Husband of Judith Ruberton Matarazzo. October 10, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

 

McCoy, Grace Evelyn

108, of Fairmount Home, Ephrata. October 11, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, 717-653-4371

 

Overly,  Robert C.*

69, of New Providence. October 12, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272

 

Quinn, Patrick W. 

44, companion of Heather Alleman, of Lancaster. October 11, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

 

Riehl, Joan L.

89, of Keystone Villa at Ephrata. October 10, 2021. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588

 

Ruby, Vincent H.*

92, of Mount Joy. October 12, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

 

Rutt, Ronald R. 

78, husband of Judith (Reider) Rutt, of Reinholds. October 11, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531

 

Sensenig,  Karla J. 

58, wife of Geoffrey L. Sensenig, of Lancaster. October 13, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967

 

Snyder, Marjoire*

96, of Harrisburg. October 12, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

 

Wickers, Stephen T. 

69, husband of Janet (Stoye) Wickers,  of Mount Joy. October 10, 2021 Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

 

Witmer, J. Richard 

75, husband of Nancy J. (Myer) Witmer, of Manheim. October 11, 2021. William P. Spence Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270

 

