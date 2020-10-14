Boll, Sara Ann 87, of Stevens. October 11, 2020. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Cassel, Kathryn 63, wife of Kerry Cassel, of Ephrata. October 10, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Ebersole, Paul S. 87, of Xenia, IL. October 9, 2020. Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 717-367-1380
Falkiewicz, Stanley J. 100, formerly of Shillington. October 11, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hall, Christian D. 66, husband of Jody (Shoff) Hall, of New Providence. October 10, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Harkins, Philomena M. 84, of Leola. October 11, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hostetter, Lois A. 90, of Conestoga. October 12, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
McKain, Barry G. 77, husband of S. Ruth (Geib) McKain, of Mount Joy. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Merkey, J. Harold 95, of Lititz. October 10, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Miller, Alta M. (Hoover) 88, wife of J. Robert Miller, formerly of Paradise. September 27, 2020. Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 570-648-8141
Molina, William 69, of Parkesburg. October 10, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Musser, H. Lloyd 99, formerly of Lancaster. October 12, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Nichols, Edwin 58, of Narvon. September 22, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Plastino, Irene Helen 96, of Lititz. October 7, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Royer, Randolph E. 68, husband of Mary J. (Brian) Royer, of Ephrata. October 12, 2020. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
Salerno, Anna 96, of Lancaster. October 9, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Schubert, Frank A. 64, husband of Donna M. (Stypinski) Schubert, of Ephrata. October 13, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Sieber, James L. 83, husband of Carole A Bingham Grissinger Sieber, of Elizabethtown. October 8, 2020. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Snyder, Carl B. 87, husband of Sylvia Snyder, of Lititz. October 12, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Snyder, Eric Scott 49, husband of Ingrid R. Snyder (Hollinger), of Lancaster. October 10, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Vera, Gregory S. , Sr. 73, husband of Carol Schoelkoph Vera, of Columbia. October 11, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Vest, Robert W., Sr. 71, of Lancaster. October 9, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041