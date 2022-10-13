Beck, Mary L. 90, of Mount Joy. October 11, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Cessna, Margaret Ann (Foor) 90, of New Holland. October 8, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354- 0444
Dohner, Gerald W. 65, of Elizabethtown. October 11, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Keener, Deborah L. 65, wife of Douglas L. Keener. October 7, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Lehman, Debora Ann 62, of Columbia. October 9, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Martinez, Carmen 68, of Lancaster. October 7, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Miles, Roy J. 65, husband of Beverly A. Morrison Miles, of Lancaster. October 12, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Roland, Clara H. Of Lancaster County. October 11, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Snyder, Joseph Z. 77, husband of Verna M. (Stauffer) Snyder, of Lititz. October 7, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Tucker, Catherine J. 91, of Marietta. October 6, 2022. Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-426-3614