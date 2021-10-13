Seiders, Harold E.

97, husband of Ada N. Cutman Seiders, of Manheim. August 25, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Tobie, Alan Frederick

94, of Willow Valley Communities. April 3, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Ritter, Mary Joyce

68, wife of Earl W. Ritter, of Elizabethtown. October 7, 2021. Matinchek Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-944-7015

Mack, David J. *

71, husband of Audrey S. Mack, of Lancaster. October 2, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Clerico, Joseph A.

65, husband of Deborah L. Clerico, of Lancaster. October 9, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097  

Weaver, Bruce A.

51, husband of Sherry (Eberly) Weaver, of Myerstown. October 7, 2021. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588 

Stoltzfoos, Hannah H.

84, of Lancaster. October 12, 2021.  Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Evans, Ronald R., Jr.

63, of Millersville. September 29, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100 

Evans, Ronald R., Sr.

87, of Millersville. September 30, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100   

Aikens, Michael Raymond 

62, formerly of Lancaster. September 11, 2021. Maloney Funeral Home, 941-759-3133

Slaymaker, Shira Rae*

October 8, 2021.  Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Rutt, Clarence H., Jr.

90, of Lititz. October 10, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444

Ruhl, Teresa Spadea 

October 9, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100   

Mercado, Ramon Alberto 

82. October 10, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Smith, Michael L. 

56, husband of Cindi Smith,  of Lancaster. October 9, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100  

Holran,  Bruce G. 

87, husband of Barbara Erb Holran, of Elizabethtown. August 20, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100   

Rhoat, Donna D.

73, wife of Richard P. Rhoat, of Lititz. October 3, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100 

McCall,Judith K.

81, of East Hempfield Township. October 11, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513 

Wells, Ann J. 

80, wife of Joseph F. Wells, Jr., of Lancaster. October 10, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341 

 

