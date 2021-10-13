Seiders, Harold E.
97, husband of Ada N. Cutman Seiders, of Manheim. August 25, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Tobie, Alan Frederick
94, of Willow Valley Communities. April 3, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Ritter, Mary Joyce
68, wife of Earl W. Ritter, of Elizabethtown. October 7, 2021. Matinchek Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-944-7015
Mack, David J. *
71, husband of Audrey S. Mack, of Lancaster. October 2, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Clerico, Joseph A.
65, husband of Deborah L. Clerico, of Lancaster. October 9, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Weaver, Bruce A.
51, husband of Sherry (Eberly) Weaver, of Myerstown. October 7, 2021. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588
Stoltzfoos, Hannah H.
84, of Lancaster. October 12, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Evans, Ronald R., Jr.
63, of Millersville. September 29, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Evans, Ronald R., Sr.
87, of Millersville. September 30, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Aikens, Michael Raymond
62, formerly of Lancaster. September 11, 2021. Maloney Funeral Home, 941-759-3133
Slaymaker, Shira Rae*
October 8, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Rutt, Clarence H., Jr.
90, of Lititz. October 10, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Ruhl, Teresa Spadea
October 9, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Mercado, Ramon Alberto
82. October 10, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Smith, Michael L.
56, husband of Cindi Smith, of Lancaster. October 9, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Holran, Bruce G.
87, husband of Barbara Erb Holran, of Elizabethtown. August 20, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Rhoat, Donna D.
73, wife of Richard P. Rhoat, of Lititz. October 3, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
McCall,Judith K.
81, of East Hempfield Township. October 11, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Wells, Ann J.
80, wife of Joseph F. Wells, Jr., of Lancaster. October 10, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341