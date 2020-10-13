Bard, Richard P. 92, of Lancaster. October 10, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Brown, E. Cowan 86, husband of Janice D. Odom Brown, of Denver. September 8, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Fryer, Dianna 71, wife of Clive Fryer, formerly of Lancaster. October 6, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Fuller, Robert E. 92, of husband of Geraldine G. (Bushong) Fuller, of Lancaster. October 8, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Johns, Matthew, Sr. 52, husband of Melissa Johns, of Lancaster. October 10, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Lapp, Sarah L. 71, wife of Moses G. Lapp, Sr., of Lebanon. October 11, 2020. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588
Lash, Edward 96, husband of Virginia B. (nee Brown) Lash, of Narvon. October 10, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Levering, Laura T. 59, of Willow Street. October 9, 2020. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
McNaughton, David Hamilton, Sr. 76, husband of Carolyn McNaughton, of Lancaster. October 8, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Peffley, Robert L. 88, of Berrysburg Road, Millersburg. October 6, 2020. Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, 570-648-0681
Schulze, Martin E., III 51, of Conestoga. October 9, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Shelly, Jean F. 84, of Manheim. October 11, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Snyder, Eric Scott 49, the husband of Ingrid R. Snyder (Hollinger), of Lancaster. October 10, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Trissler, Jolene L. 45, wife of Ben Trissler, of Manheim. October 10, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Turbedsky, Joseph J., Jr. 81, husband of Judith Chernansky Turbedsky, of Mount Joy. October 11, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Winters, Paul C. 96, a resident of Garden Spot Village. October 11, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Wolgemuth, Glenn E. 73, husband of Bonita Fittery Wolgemuth, of Schaefferstown. October 10, 2020. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588