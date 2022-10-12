Aul, Stephen C. 48, of Peach Bottom. October 8, 2022. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600

Diehl, Kathleen Marie Formerly of Lancaster. October 4, 2022.

Dittoe, Margie A. 80, of Manheim. October 10, 2022. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270

Foose, James R. 80, of Strasburg. October 5, 2022. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644

Forster, Gary Armstrong 69, of Summerville, South Carolina. July 13, 2022.

Fritz, Joseph F. Jr. 85, husband of Sally (Gundrum) Fritz, of Lancaster. October 4, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Godshall, Jane E. 94, of Ephrata. October 8, 2022. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181

Hipolit, Colette 75, wife of Jim, of Millersville. October 9, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

Intoccia, John 41, of Bowmansville. October 9, 2022. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181

Kauffman, Harold H. Jr. 88, husband of Helen R. (Markley) Kauffman, of Willow Street. October 9, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Ressler, Doris L. 77, of Ephrata. October 9, 2022. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181

Rineer, Dorothy E. 99, formerly of Bart. October 10, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272

Saam, Robert A. 93, of Elizabethtown. October 7, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

Shober, Mellicent J. I. 85, of Denver. October 9, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909

Swisher, Beryl Simons 90, of Lancaster. October 9, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Weik, Josephine W. 93, of Lititz. October 11, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Zimmerman, Janet A. 79, of Lititz. October 8, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Sign up for our newsletter