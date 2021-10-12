Roseman, Dana

59. of Lancaster. September 29, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Tittel, Barbara J. (Anderson)

70, wife of August Tittel, of Mountville. October 5, 2021. Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 717-266-3591

Rivera, Carmelo Olmeda*

84, husband of Luz M. Vergara Merced, of Lancaster. October 6, 2021.  Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776

Fahnestock, Brenda Kay (Reynolds) *

75, of Elizabethtown, October 8, 2021. Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 717-367-1380

Klinger, Mary Ellen

80, formerly of Ephrata. October 9, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Matthews, John G.*

92, of Ephrata. October 8, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

