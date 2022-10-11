Carcella, Patricia G. 91, of Palmyra. October 8, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Clugston, Paul E. 77, husband of Julia (Moyer) Clugston, of Halifax. October 9, 2022. Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, Ltd., 717-692-3298
Edgell, David J. 75, husband of Marianne (Zellers) Edgell, of Mount Joy. October 8, 2022. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Gonzalez-Torres, Angel Luis 80, husband of Juana Lourdes Gonzalez, of York. October 8, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Henry, Ronald B. 80, of Millsboro, Delaware. October 5, 2022. Short Funeral Services, 302-684-8521
Keener, Linda Lee. 65, wife of Doug, of Lancaster. October 7, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Kellenberger, Steven H. 66, husband of Jill Herr Kellenberger, of Holtwood. October 6, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
King, Jacob S. 87, husband of Sarah E. Fisher King, of 243 Becker Rd., Leola. October 10, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Lapp, Abner S. 71, husband of Rebecca Stoltzfus Lapp, of Ronks. October 9, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Mogle, Bonnie L. 70, wife of Donald E. Mogle, of New Holland. October 9, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Rodgers, Gary Lee 75, of Lebanon. October 6, 2022. Grose Funeral Home, 717-866-4233
Spencer, Dorothy M. 96, of Garden Spot Village. October 7, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Thompson, Robert J. 70, of Quarryville. October 7, 2022. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551
Zimmerman, Erma S. 89, of Denver. October 6, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472