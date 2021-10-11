Sauers, Margaret A.

74, of Terre Hill. September 30, 2021. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122

Burkholder, Jack Michael

21, of Manheim. October 5, 2021 Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Kent, Barbara Ann

82, wife of Grant Kent, Jr. of Lititz. October 4, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Neiss, Troy Scott *

51, of Lancaster. October 7, 2021. Groff Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-394-5300

Henny, Cathryn D.

82, of Marietta. October 5, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633

Book, Frances Lorraine

Of Mount Joy. October 10, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Fisher, Aaron L.

88, husband of Rebecca A. Stoltzfus Fisher, of Ronks. October 8, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967

Druck, K. Gordon *

80, husband of Regina Kipp Druck, of Kirkwood. October 8, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272

Antes, James Paul

62, husband of Dawn (Eberly) Antes, of Manheim. October 8, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100  

