Colgan, John Edward

77, husband of Kathy Mathews. August 25, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory,

717-393-9661

Alcala, Doris J.

91, formerly of Mount Joy. September 20, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Olsen, Douglas K.

59, of Lititz. September 27, 2021. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317

White, Martin R.

85, husband of Bernice (Bleecher) White, of Lititz. October 1, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Hensel, James C.

74, husband of Elaine (Carson) Hensel, of Lititz. October 1, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Sheets, Samuel

February 4, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530  

Weber, Adam J.

38, of Elizabethtown. October 2, 2021.  Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371

Dunigan, Carmen E., Jr.

77, October 1, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Labella, Vincent A.

92, husband of Eleanor (Savchick) Labella, of Lititz. August 29, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Smith, William F., Jr.

96, of Columbia. August 25, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

 

Nieczyporuk, Mary Elizabeth (Veres)

 82, of Lancaster. October 4, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Kephart, Richard L.

93, husband of Marie (Shirk) Kephart, of Lititz. October 4, 2021.  Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Grosh, Paul Roebuck

83, husband of Carol Ann (Picketts) Grosh, of Lancaster. October 5, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097  

Aschenbach, Ernst F. III

 55,  of Richmond. October 1, 2021. Bliley's - Central, 804-355-3800

Wetzel, Laura Romaine

83, of Ephrata. October 3, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

Trachte, Caryl C.

October 4, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100 

Yohe,  Joan K. Hammer

Wife of Russell E. Yohe, Jr. October 2, 2021. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 717-235-3857

Kurtz, Paul H.

Formerly of Rothsville. October 4, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Hoyt, John B.

 88, husband of Susan, of Manheim Township. October 5, 2021. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317

Heiney, Dolores  Kathleen Ebner

88, formerly of Marietta. October 3, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

 

McCune, Georgia L.

79, of Salunga. August 27, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Henny, Cathryn D.

82, of Marietta. October 5, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633

Kuzmiak, Kathleen Kay

October 5, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Eichler, Franklin R.

88, husband of Love Loy Zimmerman Eichler, of Mount Joy. September 27, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Kroznuski, Anne Marie*

74, of Lancaster.  October 5, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100  

Walsh, Barbara K.

91, of Lancaster. October 5, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100 

Beachler,  Cheryl Ann

59, wife of Tom Beachler, of Elizabethtown. October 3, 2021.  Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Smith, Milagros V.

77, of Willow Street. October 8, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097 

Patterson,  W. B.

82, of Reading. October 6, 2021. Lutz Funeral Home 610-376-7121

Brubaker, John David

63, of Langhorne.

McKain, Marilyn J.

77, formerly of Landisville. October 6, 2021.Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

McCarty,  Audrey Paecht

September 25, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Hostetter,  Alvin Wingert

Of West Hempfield Township. October 8, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Kliewer, Phillip A.

83, husband of Sharon Reber Kliewer, of Lancaster. October 6, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Tussey, Marlene (Ressler)*

63, formerly of Elizabethtown. September 30, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

Rosales, John J.*

39, husband of Karen Cadavid, of Douglassville. October 4, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100  

Stewart, Kenneth L.

91, husband of Isabel L. (Shupp) Stewart. of Ephrata. October 7, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc. 717-336-6531     

Leach, Walter, Jr.

93, formerly of Parkland / Langhorne. October 6, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100  

Richwine, Cheryl D. (Willis)

78. October 6, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100  

Wallace, Donald E.

75, husband of Carol Martin Wallace, of Lancaster. October 6, 2021. Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 717-786-3272

Rohrer, Donald M.

87, husband of Lois E. Demmy Rohrer, of Lancaster. October 7, 2021. Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 717-786-3272

 

Consylman, Donna M.

76, formerly of Lancaster. October 5, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Abel, E.B., Jr.

September 14, 2021. Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service 717-252-1313

Graybill, Betty J.

94, wife of Curtis S. Graybill, Sr., of Lititz. October 8, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, 717-687-7768

Glotfelter, Nancy Moore

95, October 7, 2021. Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-566-0451

Miller, Howard J. Jr.

93, companion of Carla Rineer. October 7, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Brackbill, Marcia L. (Herr)

66, of Lancaster. September 12, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home, 717-687-7644

Zeller, Jack C.*

64, of Penn Township. October 8, 2021. Spacht-Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317

Heisey, Marian G.

85, formerly of Elm. October 9, 2021. Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, 717-733-6181

Austin, Christine M.

68, of Columbia. September 29, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633

 

DeBruin, Charles E.

80, husband of Susan (Miller) DeBruin, of Lancaster. October 9, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097  

Murphy, Jere A.

76, husband of Barbara A. McDannel Murphy, of Elizabethtown. October 7, 2021. Spence Funeral Services, 717-664-2270

