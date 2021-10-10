Colgan, John Edward
77, husband of Kathy Mathews. August 25, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory,
717-393-9661
Alcala, Doris J.
91, formerly of Mount Joy. September 20, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Olsen, Douglas K.
59, of Lititz. September 27, 2021. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
White, Martin R.
85, husband of Bernice (Bleecher) White, of Lititz. October 1, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hensel, James C.
74, husband of Elaine (Carson) Hensel, of Lititz. October 1, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Sheets, Samuel
February 4, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Weber, Adam J.
38, of Elizabethtown. October 2, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Dunigan, Carmen E., Jr.
77, October 1, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Labella, Vincent A.
92, husband of Eleanor (Savchick) Labella, of Lititz. August 29, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Smith, William F., Jr.
96, of Columbia. August 25, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Nieczyporuk, Mary Elizabeth (Veres)
82, of Lancaster. October 4, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Kephart, Richard L.
93, husband of Marie (Shirk) Kephart, of Lititz. October 4, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Grosh, Paul Roebuck
83, husband of Carol Ann (Picketts) Grosh, of Lancaster. October 5, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Aschenbach, Ernst F. III
55, of Richmond. October 1, 2021. Bliley's - Central, 804-355-3800
Wetzel, Laura Romaine
83, of Ephrata. October 3, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Trachte, Caryl C.
October 4, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Yohe, Joan K. Hammer
Wife of Russell E. Yohe, Jr. October 2, 2021. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 717-235-3857
Kurtz, Paul H.
Formerly of Rothsville. October 4, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Hoyt, John B.
88, husband of Susan, of Manheim Township. October 5, 2021. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Heiney, Dolores Kathleen Ebner
88, formerly of Marietta. October 3, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
McCune, Georgia L.
79, of Salunga. August 27, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Henny, Cathryn D.
82, of Marietta. October 5, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
Kuzmiak, Kathleen Kay
October 5, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Eichler, Franklin R.
88, husband of Love Loy Zimmerman Eichler, of Mount Joy. September 27, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Kroznuski, Anne Marie*
74, of Lancaster. October 5, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Walsh, Barbara K.
91, of Lancaster. October 5, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Beachler, Cheryl Ann
59, wife of Tom Beachler, of Elizabethtown. October 3, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Smith, Milagros V.
77, of Willow Street. October 8, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Patterson, W. B.
82, of Reading. October 6, 2021. Lutz Funeral Home 610-376-7121
Brubaker, John David
63, of Langhorne.
McKain, Marilyn J.
77, formerly of Landisville. October 6, 2021.Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
McCarty, Audrey Paecht
September 25, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Hostetter, Alvin Wingert
Of West Hempfield Township. October 8, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Kliewer, Phillip A.
83, husband of Sharon Reber Kliewer, of Lancaster. October 6, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Tussey, Marlene (Ressler)*
63, formerly of Elizabethtown. September 30, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Rosales, John J.*
39, husband of Karen Cadavid, of Douglassville. October 4, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Stewart, Kenneth L.
91, husband of Isabel L. (Shupp) Stewart. of Ephrata. October 7, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc. 717-336-6531
Leach, Walter, Jr.
93, formerly of Parkland / Langhorne. October 6, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Richwine, Cheryl D. (Willis)
78. October 6, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Wallace, Donald E.
75, husband of Carol Martin Wallace, of Lancaster. October 6, 2021. Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 717-786-3272
Rohrer, Donald M.
87, husband of Lois E. Demmy Rohrer, of Lancaster. October 7, 2021. Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 717-786-3272
Consylman, Donna M.
76, formerly of Lancaster. October 5, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Abel, E.B., Jr.
September 14, 2021. Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service 717-252-1313
Graybill, Betty J.
94, wife of Curtis S. Graybill, Sr., of Lititz. October 8, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, 717-687-7768
Glotfelter, Nancy Moore
95, October 7, 2021. Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-566-0451
Miller, Howard J. Jr.
93, companion of Carla Rineer. October 7, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Brackbill, Marcia L. (Herr)
66, of Lancaster. September 12, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home, 717-687-7644
Zeller, Jack C.*
64, of Penn Township. October 8, 2021. Spacht-Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Heisey, Marian G.
85, formerly of Elm. October 9, 2021. Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, 717-733-6181
Austin, Christine M.
68, of Columbia. September 29, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
DeBruin, Charles E.
80, husband of Susan (Miller) DeBruin, of Lancaster. October 9, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Murphy, Jere A.
76, husband of Barbara A. McDannel Murphy, of Elizabethtown. October 7, 2021. Spence Funeral Services, 717-664-2270