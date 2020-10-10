Beck, Mabel L. (Finefrock) 89, of Elizabethtown. October 8, 2020. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Detwiler, Doris J. 91, of Manheim. October 8, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Harrison, Everett F. 99, husband of Vera (Dutcher) Harrison, of Lancaster. October 3, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
King, Marian L. 93, wife of Naaman E. King, of Atglen. October 8, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Madonna, Austin James 21, of Parkesburg. October 4, 2020. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551
Martin, Anna M. 84, of Cocalico Christian Home. October 7, 2020. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Mavrides, Irene (Dianastasis) 91, of Lancaster. October 8, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Smoker, Esta Lois 88, of 2475 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster. October 6, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Thiessen, Lois 83, wife of Harvey Thiessen, of Hesston, KS. October 7, 2020. Miller-Ott Funeral Home, 620-327-2685