Bakun, Margaret R. 98, formerly of Ronks. October 7, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Beidel, Larry E. 82, husband of Linda S. Beidel, of New Holland, October 2, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Benitez-Herrera, Modesta 87, of Lancaster. October 6, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Bomberger, Earl Edgar Partner of, Pinny Young, of Soudersburg, October 2, 2020. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
Bowers, Jack K. 90, formerly of Columbia. October 7, 2020. Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, 330-650-4181
Fryer, Dianna 71, of Leola. October 6, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Gamba, Virginia (Edwards) 76, of Elizabethtown. September 25, 2020. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Garafola, Adrienne V. (Riehl) 86, wife of Frank P. Garafola, of Elizabethtown. October 7, 2020. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Garvey, Robert Joseph 90, husband of Ruth Elizabeth (Ford) Garvey, of Lititz. October 6, 2020. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Graham, Richard D., Sr. 70, husband of Nancy E. (Seiders) Graham, of Elizabethtown. October 7, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Henry, Cynthia M. Of Pequea. September 25, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hurst, Cletus R. 85, husband of Faye Wickenheiser Hurst, of Garden Spot Village. , October 7, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Kerchoff, Margaret 73, of Lancaster. October 4, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Landis, Mary B. 95, of Garden Spot Village. October 7, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Liddic, Bruce Richard 75, husband of Dianne L. (Munro) Liddic, of Lancaster. October 6, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Musser, Ellen Rohrer 98, formerly of Holtwood. October 6, 2020. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Ream, Rick A. 66, of Pequea. October 6, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Steinberg, Elizabeth Anne Edwards 94. October 2, 2020. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Weaver, Lillian M. 90, wife of Lamar H. Weaver, of Ephrata. October 5, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Zook, Sarah Kaufmann 43, wife of Amos B. Zook, of Economy, IN. October 7, 2020. Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 765-847-2612