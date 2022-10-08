Budd, Kenneth 56, companion of Gloria Fisher, of Lancaster. September 21, 2022. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
George, Richard R. Jr. 71, of Elizabethtown. October 1, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Johnson, Ida Mae 87, of Maytown. October 3, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Keperling, Roy E. 72, of Lancaster. October 5, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779
Lash, Raymond H. 99, of Brecknock Township. October 5, 2022. Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 610-777-7688
Rudy, Donald Lee 68, of Ephrata. October 6, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Smith, Shirley D.T. 101, of Lititz. October 1, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Van Horn, Herbert L. 77, husband of Dawn E. Wissler Van Horn, of Morgantown. October 7, 2022. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122