Vogeler, Joy Ann *

68, of Ephrata. September 7, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

White, Martin R.

85, husband to Bernice (Bleecher) White, of Lititz. October 1, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Perez, Allen A.

47, of Lancaster. October 2, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Bills, Stephanie A.

62, of Narvon. October 2, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444

Bernas, Irene R.

95, formerly of Mt. Carmel. October 2, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Garman, Matthew R.

39, husband of Kylee A. Kostenbader Garman, of Lancaster. September 30, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Harrison, Ashlee’ J.

27, of Willow Street. September 29, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Stoltzfus, Sarah

83, of Bird-in-Hand. October 4, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Aungst, Harry S.

95, husband of Marian Hershey,  of Mount Joy.  October 4, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Blom, Anne C.

97, of Lancaster. October 3, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Windish, Robert J. *

80, of Sinking Spring. September 27, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.,  717-336-6531

Schopf, Margaret Zeigler

Of Lancaster. October 4, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Tobie, Alan Frederick

94, of Willow Valley Communities. April 3, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Miller, Kitty Lou Winters

85, of Hump Mountain, WV. October 2, 2021. Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlors, 304-466-1179

Coble, Harold Kenneth

86, of Lancaster. October 4, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Hauer, William Randolph

71, formerly of Quarryville. October 4, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Reynolds,  Alexandria Lynn (Zurcher)   

39, of Elizabethtown. September 30, 2021.  Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Greathouse, Sandra M.

83, wife of Ronald H. Greathouse, of Millersville. October 3, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

Holden, William J., Jr.

46, husband of Sheila (Hernandez) Nunez, of Mountville. October 2, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

