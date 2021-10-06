Vogeler, Joy Ann *
68, of Ephrata. September 7, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
White, Martin R.
85, husband to Bernice (Bleecher) White, of Lititz. October 1, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Perez, Allen A.
47, of Lancaster. October 2, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Bills, Stephanie A.
62, of Narvon. October 2, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Bernas, Irene R.
95, formerly of Mt. Carmel. October 2, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Garman, Matthew R.
39, husband of Kylee A. Kostenbader Garman, of Lancaster. September 30, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Harrison, Ashlee’ J.
27, of Willow Street. September 29, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Stoltzfus, Sarah
83, of Bird-in-Hand. October 4, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Aungst, Harry S.
95, husband of Marian Hershey, of Mount Joy. October 4, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Blom, Anne C.
97, of Lancaster. October 3, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Windish, Robert J. *
80, of Sinking Spring. September 27, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Schopf, Margaret Zeigler
Of Lancaster. October 4, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Tobie, Alan Frederick
94, of Willow Valley Communities. April 3, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Miller, Kitty Lou Winters
85, of Hump Mountain, WV. October 2, 2021. Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlors, 304-466-1179
Coble, Harold Kenneth
86, of Lancaster. October 4, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Hauer, William Randolph
71, formerly of Quarryville. October 4, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Reynolds, Alexandria Lynn (Zurcher)
39, of Elizabethtown. September 30, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Greathouse, Sandra M.
83, wife of Ronald H. Greathouse, of Millersville. October 3, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Holden, William J., Jr.
46, husband of Sheila (Hernandez) Nunez, of Mountville. October 2, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100