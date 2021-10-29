Deaths Reported for Oct 06, 2021 Staff Writer Oct 29, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tobie, Alan Frederick 94, husband of Susan Tobie, of Willow Valley Communities. April 3, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300 LNP Media Group, Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Deaths Reported Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries — Tributes to and memories of those who have passed. Sign up Manage your lists By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy.