Lewis, Daniel A.*

43, of Elizabethtown. September 29, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

Wanner, Darla Jean*

78, formerly of Ephrata. October 2, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Hoover, Erma, V.

81, of Stevens. October 3, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444

Dunigan, Carmen E.*

77, of Lancaster. October 1, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Scott, Lynn C.

55, wife of Rodney K. Scott, of Manheim. October 2, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341 

Frey, Wesley Scott, Sr.

61, husband of Jodi Hilyard Frey, of Mount Joy. September 29, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Frey, Wesley Scott, Jr.

31, husband of Jenilee Alleman Frey, of Mount Joy. September 29, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Musser, Erma M.

81, of Ephrata. October 3, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

McMahon, Michael P.

47, of Lancaster. October 1, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100 

Cruz, Melvin Torres*

39, of Lancaster. October 3, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Karker, Karen L.

61, wife of James Glenn Karker, of New Holland. October 1, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Kern, Pamela Jane Scharek

Wife of Gary Kern, of Manheim Township. October 4, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Stoltzfus, Annie K.

75, wife of Isaac M. Stoltzfus, of 657 Kutztown Road, Myerstown. October 4, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Rome, Rebecca Ann *

66, of Elizabethtown. October 3, 2021. Spence Funeral Services, 717-664-2270

Hall, George E., Jr.

93, husband of Cynthia Z. (Renninger) Hall, of Ephrata. October 2, 2021. Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 717-733-6181

Martin, Elam L.

88, husband of Cathryn M. Good Martin, of Fairmount Homes. October 4, 2021.  Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122

Stoltzfus, Anna B.

16, daughter of Isaac F. and Sadie Beiler Stoltzfus, of Nottingham. October 4, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Stoltzfus, Sarah

83, of Bird-in-Hand. October 4, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

