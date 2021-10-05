Lewis, Daniel A.*
43, of Elizabethtown. September 29, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Wanner, Darla Jean*
78, formerly of Ephrata. October 2, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Hoover, Erma, V.
81, of Stevens. October 3, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Dunigan, Carmen E.*
77, of Lancaster. October 1, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Scott, Lynn C.
55, wife of Rodney K. Scott, of Manheim. October 2, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Frey, Wesley Scott, Sr.
61, husband of Jodi Hilyard Frey, of Mount Joy. September 29, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Frey, Wesley Scott, Jr.
31, husband of Jenilee Alleman Frey, of Mount Joy. September 29, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Musser, Erma M.
81, of Ephrata. October 3, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
McMahon, Michael P.
47, of Lancaster. October 1, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Cruz, Melvin Torres*
39, of Lancaster. October 3, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Karker, Karen L.
61, wife of James Glenn Karker, of New Holland. October 1, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Kern, Pamela Jane Scharek
Wife of Gary Kern, of Manheim Township. October 4, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Stoltzfus, Annie K.
75, wife of Isaac M. Stoltzfus, of 657 Kutztown Road, Myerstown. October 4, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Rome, Rebecca Ann *
66, of Elizabethtown. October 3, 2021. Spence Funeral Services, 717-664-2270
Hall, George E., Jr.
93, husband of Cynthia Z. (Renninger) Hall, of Ephrata. October 2, 2021. Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 717-733-6181
Martin, Elam L.
88, husband of Cathryn M. Good Martin, of Fairmount Homes. October 4, 2021. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Stoltzfus, Anna B.
16, daughter of Isaac F. and Sadie Beiler Stoltzfus, of Nottingham. October 4, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Stoltzfus, Sarah
83, of Bird-in-Hand. October 4, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833