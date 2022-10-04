Benedick, Edward Paul Husband of Jane Benedick, of Durham, NC. September 27, 2022.
Bowman, Barbara E. (Brubaker) 79, wife of Dean M. Bowman, of Manheim. September 29, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Brubacker, Ida W. 79, wife of , Paul Brubacker, of Carlisle. September 30, 2022. Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-486-3433
Casady, Doris L. 92, of Lancaster. October 1, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Danner, Ellen Louise 84. September 29, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Geltmacher, Gilbert Jr. 72, husband of Catherine Mimnall Geltmacher, of Columbia. October 1, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Hirneisen, Park Allen 92, of Reinholds. October 1, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Huber, Caroline E. 97, of Lititz. September 26, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Landis, Carolyn E. 76, wife of J. Kenneth Landis, of Christiana. October 2, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Lapp, Mary Alice (Weber) 91, wife of John A. Lapp, of Goshen, Indiana. September 27, 2022. Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, 574-533-3153
Manners, Charles J. 39, of Lancaster. September 28, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
McDevitt, Lois V. (Spaeth) (Dillon) 95, of Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. October 1, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
McKonly, Linda Larae 76, of Lancaster. October 1, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Nissley, Elizabeth Garman 79, wife of Kenneth M. Nissley. September 25, 2022
Passino, Arthur E. Jr. 56, husband of Virginia Osgood, of Manheim. September 24, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Peters, Doris B. 89, of Elizabethtown. September 28, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653- 4371
Priest, Russell E. 56, of Lancaster. October 1, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Rehm, Gene D. 71, of Lititz. October 2, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Saks, Jeffrey 68, husband of Daphne Saks, of Manheim. September 30, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Stein, Mary Louise 88, of Lower Windsor Township. October 1, 2022. Etzweiler Funeral Home, 717-252-1313
Summers, Carlene V. 87, of Manheim. September 4, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300