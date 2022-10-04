Benedick, Edward Paul Husband of Jane Benedick, of Durham, NC. September 27, 2022.

Bowman, Barbara E. (Brubaker) 79, wife of Dean M. Bowman, of Manheim. September 29, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Brubacker, Ida W. 79, wife of , Paul Brubacker, of Carlisle. September 30, 2022. Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-486-3433

Casady, Doris L. 92, of Lancaster. October 1, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Danner, Ellen Louise 84. September 29, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Geltmacher, Gilbert Jr. 72, husband of Catherine Mimnall Geltmacher, of Columbia. October 1, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Hirneisen, Park Allen 92, of Reinholds. October 1, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531

Huber, Caroline E. 97, of Lititz. September 26, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Landis, Carolyn E. 76, wife of J. Kenneth Landis, of Christiana. October 2, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967

Lapp, Mary Alice (Weber) 91, wife of John A. Lapp, of Goshen, Indiana. September 27, 2022. Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, 574-533-3153

Manners, Charles J. 39, of Lancaster. September 28, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

McDevitt, Lois V. (Spaeth) (Dillon) 95, of Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. October 1, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

McKonly, Linda Larae 76, of Lancaster. October 1, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Nissley, Elizabeth Garman 79, wife of Kenneth M. Nissley. September 25, 2022

Passino, Arthur E. Jr. 56, husband of Virginia Osgood, of Manheim. September 24, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Peters, Doris B. 89, of Elizabethtown. September 28, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653- 4371

Priest, Russell E. 56, of Lancaster. October 1, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Rehm, Gene D. 71, of Lititz. October 2, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Saks, Jeffrey 68, husband of Daphne Saks, of Manheim. September 30, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Stein, Mary Louise 88, of Lower Windsor Township. October 1, 2022. Etzweiler Funeral Home, 717-252-1313

Summers, Carlene V. 87, of Manheim. September 4, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

