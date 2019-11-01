Bowlan, Marion Long 68, wife of Fred Bowlan, of Lancaster. October 29, 2019.

Ginder, Wilbur H. 74, husband of Lois Hess Ginder , of Lititz. October 29, 2019. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Herr, Eli W. 92, of New Holland. October 30, 2019. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122

Huffman, Betty Jane 92, of Fort Worth Texas. October 30, 2019. Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service, 614.848.6699

Myer, J. Richard 86, of Manheim. October 29, 2019. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Nickel, George Wall Jr. 94, husband of Virginia Gooding Nickel, of Lititz. October 30, 2019. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Teator, David R. 60, of Lancaster. October 26, 2019. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Walsh, Doris R. 81, of Manheim. October 29, 2019. Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 717-367-1380

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Sign up for our newsletter