Bowlan, Marion Long 68, wife of Fred Bowlan, of Lancaster. October 29, 2019.
Ginder, Wilbur H. 74, husband of Lois Hess Ginder , of Lititz. October 29, 2019. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Herr, Eli W. 92, of New Holland. October 30, 2019. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Huffman, Betty Jane 92, of Fort Worth Texas. October 30, 2019. Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service, 614.848.6699
Myer, J. Richard 86, of Manheim. October 29, 2019. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Nickel, George Wall Jr. 94, husband of Virginia Gooding Nickel, of Lititz. October 30, 2019. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Teator, David R. 60, of Lancaster. October 26, 2019. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Walsh, Doris R. 81, of Manheim. October 29, 2019. Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 717-367-1380