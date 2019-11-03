Ahnert, Paul M. 66, husband of Angela (Baldori) Ahnert, of Lancaster. October 29, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Bell, Sharon (Garner) 70, of Palmyra. October 30, 2019. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

Blickenderfer, Jack L. 94, of Lancaster. October 29, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Brubacker, John S. 73, husband of Rachel M. Gehman Brubacker, of Reading. November 2, 2019. Eckenroth Funeral Home, 717-445-5122

Ciappa, Caroline C. 100, of Brethren Village. October 31, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Cohen, Jordan 83, of Mount Joy. November 1, 2019. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717- 872-1779

Dellinger, Timothy Dietz 63, of York. October 30, 2019. Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 717-843-0216

Frey, Norma Jean 84, wife of George Frey, of Lancaster Twp. October 29, 2019. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

Going, Margaret M. 88, of Lancaster. October 25, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Good, Raymond E. 87, husband of Rita DiCrocco Good. October 30, 2019. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Harvey, Thetis Rose 97, of Lancaster. October 31, 2019. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Herr, Gordon A. 90, of Wyomissing. October 25, 2019. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Hohenwarter, Richard A. 66, husband of Anne Hohenwarter, of Lancaster. October 31, 2019. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Jones, Marilyn T. 91, wife of H. Zane Brown, of Lancaster. October 29, 2019. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

McClune, Cora T. (Tangert) 85, wife of Abram J. McClune, of Elizabethtown. October 7, 2019. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

Myers, Derwin Thomas 62, of Lancaster. October 29, 2019. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Nickel, George Wall Jr. 94, husband of Virginia Gooding Smith, of Lititz. October 30, 2019. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

O’Donnell, Alice Mae. 91, of Lancaster. October 29, 2019. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Quiles, Angel E. 83, of Lancaster. October 27, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Riley, Jobie E. 91, of Elizabethtown. October 21, 2019. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

Royer, Rachael E. 87. October 30, 2019. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Seachrist, Marjorie Leone 89, of Lancaster. November 1, 2019. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Sheaffer, Baird Lamar 48, husband of Joani K. (Hunter) Sheaffer, of Salunga. October 30, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Shiffler, Rick 64, of Lancaster. October 25, 2019. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Stoltzfus, Judy E. 74, wife of Louis G. Stoltzfus, Jr., of Elverson. November 1, 2019. Eckenroth Funeral Home

Stoltzfus, Mary Ellen 63, wife of Melvin S. Stoltzfus, of Cochranville. November 1, 2019. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967

Van Duser, Milton Jr. 90, of Phoenixville. October 28, 2019. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444

Weaver, Henry L. 71, of Mechanicsburg. October 29, 2019. Buhrig Funeral Home and Crematory, 717-766-3421

Weaver, Kathleen 80, wife of Donald H. Weaver, of Elizabethtown. October 27, 2019. Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 717-367-1380

Zeller, Dorothy R. 83, wife of Charles H. Zeller, of Mount Joy. November 1, 2019. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

