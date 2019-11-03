Ahnert, Paul M. 66, husband of Angela (Baldori) Ahnert, of Lancaster. October 29, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Bell, Sharon (Garner) 70, of Palmyra. October 30, 2019. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Blickenderfer, Jack L. 94, of Lancaster. October 29, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Brubacker, John S. 73, husband of Rachel M. Gehman Brubacker, of Reading. November 2, 2019. Eckenroth Funeral Home, 717-445-5122
Ciappa, Caroline C. 100, of Brethren Village. October 31, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Cohen, Jordan 83, of Mount Joy. November 1, 2019. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717- 872-1779
Dellinger, Timothy Dietz 63, of York. October 30, 2019. Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 717-843-0216
Frey, Norma Jean 84, wife of George Frey, of Lancaster Twp. October 29, 2019. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Going, Margaret M. 88, of Lancaster. October 25, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Good, Raymond E. 87, husband of Rita DiCrocco Good. October 30, 2019. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Harvey, Thetis Rose 97, of Lancaster. October 31, 2019. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Herr, Gordon A. 90, of Wyomissing. October 25, 2019. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Hohenwarter, Richard A. 66, husband of Anne Hohenwarter, of Lancaster. October 31, 2019. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Jones, Marilyn T. 91, wife of H. Zane Brown, of Lancaster. October 29, 2019. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
McClune, Cora T. (Tangert) 85, wife of Abram J. McClune, of Elizabethtown. October 7, 2019. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Myers, Derwin Thomas 62, of Lancaster. October 29, 2019. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Nickel, George Wall Jr. 94, husband of Virginia Gooding Smith, of Lititz. October 30, 2019. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
O’Donnell, Alice Mae. 91, of Lancaster. October 29, 2019. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Quiles, Angel E. 83, of Lancaster. October 27, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Riley, Jobie E. 91, of Elizabethtown. October 21, 2019. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Royer, Rachael E. 87. October 30, 2019. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Seachrist, Marjorie Leone 89, of Lancaster. November 1, 2019. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Sheaffer, Baird Lamar 48, husband of Joani K. (Hunter) Sheaffer, of Salunga. October 30, 2019. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Shiffler, Rick 64, of Lancaster. October 25, 2019. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Stoltzfus, Judy E. 74, wife of Louis G. Stoltzfus, Jr., of Elverson. November 1, 2019. Eckenroth Funeral Home
Stoltzfus, Mary Ellen 63, wife of Melvin S. Stoltzfus, of Cochranville. November 1, 2019. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Van Duser, Milton Jr. 90, of Phoenixville. October 28, 2019. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Weaver, Henry L. 71, of Mechanicsburg. October 29, 2019. Buhrig Funeral Home and Crematory, 717-766-3421
Weaver, Kathleen 80, wife of Donald H. Weaver, of Elizabethtown. October 27, 2019. Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 717-367-1380
Zeller, Dorothy R. 83, wife of Charles H. Zeller, of Mount Joy. November 1, 2019. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441