Brubaker, Marilyn M. 70, wife of Ronald J. Brubaker, of Columbia. November 18, 2019. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Brubaker, Ronald J. 70, husband of Marilyn M. Brubaker, of Columbia. November 18, 2019. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Fuentes, Reinaldo 89, of Lancaster. November 18, 2019. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Garber, Mary S. 94, formerly of Rothsville. November 21, 2019. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
Gascho, Stefan 48, husband of Bianca Sesteaga, formerly of Lancaster. November 19, 2019.
Hartranft, David K. 69, of Mount Joy. November 19, 2019. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Hewes, Dawn E. 61, of Lancaster. November 20, 2019. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Lebron, Lydia 81, of Lancaster. November 19, 2019. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
McCall, James Walter Jr. Husband of Suzanne (Fisher), of Lancaster. November 19, 2019.
McGrath, Florence Amelia 98, wife of Robert McGrath, of Lancaster. November 17, 2019. Wetzel and Son, 215-659-0911
Nolt, Menno Z. 79, husband of Lena (Horning) Nolt, of Leola. November 20, 2019. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
O'Connor, Margaret J. 72, of Ephrata. November 18, 2019. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Rose, Harlan W. Jr. 70, husband of Linda F. Caswell Rose, of Manheim. November 20, 2019. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Santos, Baby Child of Jade Phillips and Carlos Santos, of Lancaster. November 13, 2019. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Shaw, Bill (John) 87, husband of Barbara Rupp, of Akron. November 20, 2019. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Shirk, Charles M. 94, husband of , Pearl (Hartranft) Shirk, formerly of Terre Hill. November 21, 2019. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122