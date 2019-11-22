Brubaker, Marilyn M. 70, wife of Ronald J. Brubaker, of Columbia. November 18, 2019. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Brubaker, Ronald J. 70, husband of Marilyn M. Brubaker, of Columbia. November 18, 2019. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Fuentes, Reinaldo 89, of Lancaster. November 18, 2019. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776

Garber, Mary S. 94, formerly of Rothsville. November 21, 2019. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181

Gascho, Stefan 48, husband of Bianca Sesteaga, formerly of Lancaster. November 19, 2019.

Hartranft, David K. 69, of Mount Joy. November 19, 2019. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444

Hewes, Dawn E. 61, of Lancaster. November 20, 2019. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

Lebron, Lydia 81, of Lancaster. November 19, 2019. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

McCall, James Walter Jr. Husband of Suzanne (Fisher), of Lancaster. November 19, 2019.

McGrath, Florence Amelia 98, wife of Robert McGrath, of Lancaster. November 17, 2019. Wetzel and Son, 215-659-0911

Nolt, Menno Z. 79, husband of Lena (Horning) Nolt, of Leola. November 20, 2019. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

O'Connor, Margaret J. 72, of Ephrata. November 18, 2019. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Rose, Harlan W. Jr. 70, husband of Linda F. Caswell Rose, of Manheim. November 20, 2019. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Santos, Baby Child of Jade Phillips and Carlos Santos, of Lancaster. November 13, 2019. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Shaw, Bill (John) 87, husband of Barbara Rupp, of Akron. November 20, 2019. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Shirk, Charles M. 94, husband of , Pearl (Hartranft) Shirk, formerly of Terre Hill. November 21, 2019. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122

