Armstrong, Loran F., Jr. 55, of Lancaster. November 14, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Auble, Robert Lee, Sr. 69, husband of Susan Diane Hanna Auble. November 11, 2020. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Blanchette, Jacqueline M. 71, of Quarryville. November 12, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Burkholder, Dorothy L. 86, of New Holland. November 15, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Hartman, Lorna 77, of East Petersburg. November 15, 2020. Beck Funeral Home, 717-354-2227
Hege, Arlene Emma 95, wife of Nathan B. Hege, of Landis Homes, Lititz. November 15, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Parthemer, Adison Grace 6, daughter of Andrew Gordon Parthemer and Alicia Dawn Matterness, of Harrisburg and Manheim. November 9, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Rineer, Richard F. 79, husband of Nancy L. Eckman Rineer, of Conestoga. November 13, 2020. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779
Schroll, Donald R. 84, husband of Daniel R. Markel, of Manor Township. November 12, 2020. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779