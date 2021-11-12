Bard, Patricia E.
78, of New Providence. November 8, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Clayton, Martha J.*
77, wife of David R. Clayton, of Lancaster. November 11, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Ferris, Richard A.
81, husband to Carol (Musser) Ferris, of Lititz. November 9, 2021. R A Ferris & Co., Inc., 610-692-3868
Mulwane, Paul G.
73, of Mount Joy. November 9, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Oberholtzer, David M.
94, husband of Lucy M. (Horst) Oberholtzer, of Lititz. November 10, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Palita, Donna M.*
71, of Cochranville. November 8, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Ruth, Mary C.
85, of Ephrata. November 10, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Schaeffer, Frederick H.*
94, husband of Lois A. (Holcomb) Schaeffer. November 11, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Schools, Stephen R.*
69, husband of Gwendolyn (Melton) Schools, of York. November 11, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Shaffer, Frank E.
75, husband of, Janet Johns Shaffer, of Greencastle. November 9, 2021. Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, 717-597-2828
Simmons, Nancy J.*
91, of Elizabethtown. November 1, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283