Bard, Patricia E. 

78,  of New Providence. November 8, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272

Clayton, Martha J.*

77, wife of  David R. Clayton, of Lancaster. November 11, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Ferris, Richard A. 

81, husband to Carol (Musser) Ferris, of Lititz. November 9, 2021. R A Ferris & Co., Inc., 610-692-3868 

Mulwane,  Paul G.

73, of Mount Joy. November 9, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371

Oberholtzer, David M.

94, husband of Lucy M. (Horst) Oberholtzer, of Lititz. November 10, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Palita, Donna M.*

71, of Cochranville. November 8, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Ruth, Mary C.

85, of Ephrata. November 10, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Schaeffer, Frederick H.*

94, husband of  Lois A. (Holcomb) Schaeffer.  November 11, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

Schools, Stephen R.*

69, husband of Gwendolyn (Melton) Schools, of York. November 11, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283 

Shaffer, Frank E. 

75, husband of,  Janet Johns Shaffer, of Greencastle. November 9, 2021. Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, 717-597-2828

Simmons,  Nancy J.*

91,  of Elizabethtown. November 1, 2021.  Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

