Creegan, Sharron L. 75, of Lancaster. November 8, 2020. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Davis, Ralph C. 92, husband of Elizabeth Jane (Dornkamper) Davis, of Elizabethtown. November 6, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Eby, Roy Z. 93, of Akron. October 3, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Gibble, Bettie A. 87, of Manheim. November 5, 2020. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Good, Curtis V. 88, husband of Patricia A. (Grabill) Good, of Brethren Village. November 3, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Good, Sandra Joan 85, wife of Charles Good, of Lancaster. November 3, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Griffen, Barry L. 68, husband of Susan. November 8, 2020. Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 410-648-5338
Hoffer, Clair C. 78, husband of Beth Ann Frey Hoffer, of Manheim. November 8, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Hull, Guy Urban 89, husband of Betty Lou (Smith) Hull, of Akron. November 6, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Landis, Charles David 79, husband of Sara Jane Groff , of Lancaster. November 7, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Martin, William W., Jr. 88. November 6, 2020. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
McMichael, John M. 85, husband of Miriam (Groff) Brubaker McMichael, of Lancaster. November 7, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Rinier, Earla B. 95, of Lancaster. November 8, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Rittenhouse, Janice M. 81, of Lancaster. November 8, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Sensenig, Mabel H. (Zimmerman) 97, of Stevens. November 8, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Shirk, Clarice Ann Smith 74, wife of Harold L. Shirk, of Lititz. November 6, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Slaugh, Elvin Richard Husband of Carol Eatherton Slaugh, of Florence, Oregon.
Strickler, Henry C. 86, husband of Patsy A. (Williams) Strickler, of Manheim. November 8, 2020. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
White, Charles Curtis, Sr. 100. November 1, 2020.
Wilson, Erma L. 96, of Ephrata. November 6, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Wink, Richard C. 69, of Brownstown. April 20, 2020. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531