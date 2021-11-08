Deaths Reported for Nov 08, 2021 Nov 8, 2021 3 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Gallagher, Donald W.89, of Columbia, PA. November 6, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 717-560-5100Murray, Linda Jean (Baker)73, wife of John Murray, of Lititz, PA. November 6, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 717-560-5100 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries — Tributes to and memories of those who have passed. Sign up Manage your lists By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy.