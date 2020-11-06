Brown, Charles Mayser 80, husband of Inge E. Brown, formerly of Lancaster. October 8, 2020.
Calcara, John, J. 83, of Lancaster. October 31, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Costales, Niko Alexander Iinfant son of Abimael Costales Morales and Keren Rivera Costales, of West Hempfield Township. November 3, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Gainer, Stanley E., Jr. 86, husband of Vicki (Wilson) Gainer. November 1, 2020. Nickel-Lochstampfor Family Funeral Home, Inc., 717-789-3107
Keener, Kathryn M. 104, of Moravian Manor. November 2, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Kready, Dolores L. 79, of Lititz, November 5, 2020. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Kurtz, Norman H. 90, of Myerstown. November 3, 2020. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588
Lafferty, Mary Ann 77, wife of Marlin P. Lafferty, of Leesport. November 4, 2020. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 610-562-7823
McCaskey, Michael 70, of Manheim. October 30, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
McMichael, Frederick E., Sr. 87, husband of June M. Cregger McMichael, of Oxford. November 4, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Ortiz, Vicente Archeval 79, of Lancaster. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Pond, James D. 78, of Lancaster. October 26, 2020. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Shimp, Helen M. 100, formerly of Red Run. November 4, 2020. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Showalter, John, Jr. 80, husband of Shirley (Schannauer), of Denver. November 3, 2020. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531